After the symbols of the twenty-year period appeared in a stand of the Festa delle Associations and removed by the local police, the union asks for a public confrontation

CONEGLIANO. The CGIL asks the mayor of Conegliano Fabio Chies to invite all the associations, from the Anpi to the Paratroopers, to the next municipal council, “to sign a joint document recalling constitutional and democratic values”. The proposal comes from the secretaries Mauro Visentin, (secretary of the Chamber of Labor of Treviso) and Paolino Barbiero, head of the CGIL of Conegliano. The two trade unionists follow up the reports to the Local Police and after the letter from the AnpiI to the Prefecture of Treviso regarding the fascist propaganda material displayed in local businesses, as well as the banquet of the paratroopers association at the feast of associations of Conegliano.

The mayor Chies, according to the CGIL, should convene the Anpi and the association of paratroopers, together with all the associations that collaborated and participated in the event, placing in the agenda “the signing of a document that recalls and reiterates the democratic and anti-fascist values ​​of our Constitution and of the legal system, condemning all the manifestations that have explicit and implicit references to the tragic period of Italian and European history ». “We find the exposure of any material that bears symbols or other expressions that even just refer to fascism and Nazism intolerable – point the finger Visentin and Barbiero -. They represent the worst in the history of the last century, a time that must never return. And we would not like these horrible messages to be exploited for propaganda purposes in this climate of electoral campaign. We join the Anpi in condemning these forms of praise and to strengthen the democratic and anti-totalitarian spirit in the Coneglianese community “