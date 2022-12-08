Home News Conegliano, the Christmas village with the Ferris wheel is open
Conegliano, the Christmas village with the Ferris wheel is open

Conegliano, the Christmas village with the Ferris wheel is open

Christmas events have also begun in Conegliano. Excellent flow of people this afternoon at the Christmas village in the ex Zanussi park, and as always the queen remains the Ferris wheel. Queues of cars along via Pittoni, leaving the city center towards the roundabout with viale Istria and via Battisti. So you had a full house registered on the opening afternoon of the Christmas village.

The attractions are the amusement park, the Ferris wheel, the train, the skating rink, and this year there is a novelty for those who love speed, the “Music Express”. Bagpipers, girls from dance and skating schools, provided the setting. The parade took place in the streets closed to traffic on the occasion of the ecological day. Historic cars also paraded, the Vespas of the Conegliano Vespa club and the Conegliano firefighters with the mascot Grisù and then San Nicolò, who then brought gifts to the children in the fire station in the late afternoon. Previously there was running with E20 runs.

Group in Piazza Cima waiting for the Christmas parade

The ice rink was very popular in the Christmas village, where yesterday the artists of “Ghiaccio show” performed. On the weekends when a greater turnout is expected, the traffic wardens will have their work sorting through the traffic of cars and pedestrians, which intersects both at the entrance to the park and in the roundabout with viale Istria. Yesterday there was already some traffic jam, with access for pedestrians which is promiscuous with the exit for cars and the passage for emergency vehicles.

At the center of the Christmas village, the stylized plastic tree with white and blue LED lights, placed in front of the Ferris wheel. It was lit by the councilor for events and supporter of the project, Claudia Brugioni, with the deputy mayor Claudio Toppan and the councilor for commerce Yuri Dario, together with other councilors and representatives of the Serenissima Club which organizes the event with the contribution of the Municipality. Around the fourteen houses, in addition to the “eat and drink” ones, there are associations including Pro loco, Alpini and the Bernardi Foundation.

