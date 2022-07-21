The offer was received by the bankruptcy trustee Giovanni Francescon. This was the third consecutive auction. At least ten million costs for the remediation

CONEGLIANO. No press releases or official statements, but in the circles of Coneglianese politics there is already comment on the auction sale of the former Zanussi area, 92 thousand square meters of disused industrial area between via Battisti and via Pittoni, in the heart of the city.

The Municipality of Conegliano in recent days had confirmed, with the mayor Fabio Chies, that it was not ready to submit an offer: not so much for the 4.5 million of the auction base, the third consecutive auction, but for the costs of the reclamation, estimated at at least ten million euros, preliminary to any settlement.

However, by 12.30 yesterday, an offer was received by the bankruptcy trustee Giovanni Francescon, with offices in Treviso. The trustee confirms the sale, but gives no details. In the coming days he will know more about the identity of the buyer and his investment projects.