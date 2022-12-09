The mayor of Conegliano still affected by the Covid virus. This is the third time for engineer Fabio Chies. The first at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, when he had had a fever and symptoms, and had remained in solitary confinement for a few weeks. The second in the Christmas period at the end of December 2021, when instead the symptoms had been much milder and he was soon negative.

In these days the new contagion: Chies is symptomatic and has a lowering of voice, but he always keeps himself informed on the events in the city and from home he manages the administrative activity as much as he can. He hopes to be able to negativize himself soon to return to the town hall. Today he was unable to attend the inauguration of the Christmas village and other events in the city. But through social media and the photos and videos sent by the councilors and friends, he virtually attended the demonstrations.