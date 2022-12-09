Home News Conegliano, the mayor Fabio Chies positive for Covid: it is the third time
News

Conegliano, the mayor Fabio Chies positive for Covid: it is the third time

by admin
Conegliano, the mayor Fabio Chies positive for Covid: it is the third time

The mayor of Conegliano still affected by the Covid virus. This is the third time for engineer Fabio Chies. The first at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, when he had had a fever and symptoms, and had remained in solitary confinement for a few weeks. The second in the Christmas period at the end of December 2021, when instead the symptoms had been much milder and he was soon negative.

In these days the new contagion: Chies is symptomatic and has a lowering of voice, but he always keeps himself informed on the events in the city and from home he manages the administrative activity as much as he can. He hopes to be able to negativize himself soon to return to the town hall. Today he was unable to attend the inauguration of the Christmas village and other events in the city. But through social media and the photos and videos sent by the councilors and friends, he virtually attended the demonstrations.

See also  Another Dengue patient in Castelfranco takes the prophylaxis in the street where he lives

You may also like

Conte wants the severance pay of Di Maio...

Xi Jinping invites people outside the party to...

There are doctors who talk about medicine｜How to...

Pope Francis is moved when speaking of the...

Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the...

Ardin and Jony ordained deacons in Buttrio

Crowd in the center of Belluno for the...

Pensions: Women’s option and revaluations under scrutiny in...

Rob Brezsny Virgo Horoscope December 8/14, 2022

Final X-Factor, the French Saints aim for victory

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy