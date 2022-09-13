The Province gives the go-ahead, costing almost eight million euros, the ministry is awaiting the ok. The professional institute will be merged with the industrial technician Itis Galilei

CONEGLIANO. The process for the start of construction works for the new headquarters of the Ipsia “Pittoni” in Conegliano, merged with the Itis Galiliei, continues as planned: pending the definitive go-ahead from the Ministry, the Province has approved the technical the final project of the work, with a total value of 7,630,000 euros, remodeled in the light of market increases.

In March, a meeting was held between the President of the Province of Treviso and the Mayor of the Municipality of Conegliano, together with the representatives of the Giunta, the Municipal Council and the team of technicians following the intervention, to take stock of the state progress of the project, already approved by the Veneto Region. In recent months, given the current worldwide increase in the prices of materials, the Province has integrated the expenses necessary for the construction of the work, in the two foreseen excerpts, reshaping them on the basis of the new costs: the 7,630,000 euros include, in fact, the financing of the Miur, the co-financing of the provincial body for 990,000 euros and about another 270,000 euros of technical expenses already financed in the previous planning stages.

The merger of the two sites allows the improvement of the safety levels of the existing school patrimony, as well as the efficiency of the two buildings from the energy point of view and the didactic and relational spaces, since it will allow to combine two Institutes led by the same management and which use of laboratories in common. The work of unifying the premises will also serve to facilitate the movement of the entire school community and families, facilitating transport. As soon as the approval of the Ministry arrives, the executive planning process will be started.

“Despite the increase in the prices of materials and the slowdowns caused by the international situation, we were able to approve, on a technical level, the definitive project of the merger of the” Pittoni “with the Itis” Galilei “within the deadline set by the NRP on 31 August and the same applies to the “Cerletti” seismic improvement project, also in Conegliano – explain from the Province – Already in recent months we have taken action by providing for the additional expenditure necessary for the implementation of the interventions: now we are awaiting the approval of the rankings by the Miur to continue with the administrative process. Phase two, or the go-ahead for the executive project, is scheduled for the end of the year; this will be followed by the awarding of the works, scheduled for summer 2023 ».