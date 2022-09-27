Deep condolences to Conegliano for the disappearance of Cristina Giandon in Mariotto. She was 57 years old, she was a social worker and coordinator of the disability service of the Pieve dell’Ulss 2 district. She leaves her husband Sandro and their children Ruben and Piero. She wrested from her life a disease she discovered a month ago. She was the sister of Paolo Giandon, for several years municipal councilor of the Democratic Party in the city council in Conegliano and candidate for mayor of the center left in the 2007 elections and daughter of Antonio, a historic trade unionist of the CISL Trevigiana of which he had been general secretary in the seventies.

Many, as soon as they heard the news of Cristina’s disappearance, expressed their condolences to the well-known Coneglianese family. She is also sad in the social health company for which Cristina worked and was appreciated and respected by colleagues, doctors and managers. The general director of Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana, Francesco Benazzi, also traces a memory of the fifty-seven year old.

“Cristina Giandon has been the reference point of the disability service of the Pieve di Soligo District since its establishment in the late nineties – says Benazzi – her competence and her humanity have contributed to the growth of the service and to organize better answers to the needs of people with disabilities. She has always been a point of reference for families and colleagues. As a professional you believed in the evolution of legislative resources, taking care of the start of the legal protections project and the support administrator project. At the same time, thanks to her profound humanity, she has always approached with great attention and respect for the needs of people ».

Originally from Conegliano, Cristina, who became a social worker, found work in the Municipality of Susegana where she worked for almost 5 years. Then the entry into the social and health company of Pieve di Soligo where she practically spent her entire working career, becoming coordinator of the disability service of the Pieve dell’Ulss 2 District. Many structures for which her work was essential to improve and make the service offered more disabled-friendly.

Just Il Piccolo Rifugio di Vittorio Veneto and Ponte della Priula on its Facebook page wanted to remember Cristina, with a post, in which “she joins the pain for the disappearance of Cristina Giandon, who worked at Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana and with whom we for years collaborated to build life projects for people with disabilities ». Moving memories also of Anffas Sinistra Piave and the Oltre il labirinto onlus Foundation. Cristina, in addition to her husband financial consultant of Pievigino and her children, leaves the brothers Paolo and Annalisa. The funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Thursday at 3 pm in the parish church of San Pio X.