by admin
The Conè shopping center in Campolongo di Conegliano is once again in the sights of acrobat thieves.

In fact, the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Conegliano intervened in the past few hours following the intrusion of unknown persons, night time, inside the shopping center located in via San Giuseppe.

From an initial reconstruction it seems that the acrobatic thieves, after breaking in, dropped from a skylight and then penetrated into four commercial establishments of the structure, from which they removed, overall, money for a few thousand euros and various goods.

Investigations underway by the Carabinieri station of Conegliano, in collaboration with the colleagues of the Operational Unit of the local company.

An almost identical shot was struck in the same facility about ten days ago.

