Home News Conegliano, the vandals in the hills cut 155 vines already loaded with grapes
News

Conegliano, the vandals in the hills cut 155 vines already loaded with grapes

by admin
Conegliano, the vandals in the hills cut 155 vines already loaded with grapes

One of the vines already loaded with grapes, cut in Collalbrigo

The raid dates back to a week ago, yesterday the discovery by the owner of the vineyard. The anger of Deputy Mayor Toppan: “Shame, we are beyond incivility”

Salima Barzanti

06 August 2022

CONEGLIANO. “Even in the peaceful community of Collalbrigo, where everyone knows each other, helps each other and there is a feeling of friendship and respect, the unpredictable happens: 155 healthy vine plants in full production, despite the drought and the golden flavescence, have been cut by unknown persons, protected from the darkness of one night at the beginning of the week ”: this was reported by the deputy mayor of Conegliano, Claudio Toppan. A few days would then pass between the vandal blitz and the discovery. It is not the first time that the vineyards of the Coneglianese area end up in the crosshairs of such gestures: a targeted act? Protest against monoculture and pesticides? In any case, it is an unspeakable act.

“A year of work (we are about 4/5 weeks after the harvest) canceled by a cowardly and reckless action of people without scruples and morality – continues Toppan – Leaving aside the economic aspect, the emotional waste and anger remain in those who suffer such free cowardice. Let it be clear that there is no motivation that holds up. Shame”.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Conegliano, struck by a heart attack at the age of 47: three young people save him

You may also like

Volpiano, they burn electronic waste

Fires, flames in the Karst: blockade of the...

Vandalism and damage to the “Bronx”: the State...

Cortina, the reopening of the Alemagna state road...

Bolivia’s ruling party “Movement for Socialism” issued a...

Energy, 8.4 billion for bills and petrol discounts:...

Victory can only be achieved through unity, and...

Happiness is a combination of pleasure, satisfaction and...

Bolivia’s ruling “Movement for Socialism” party issued a...

Return to the roots denied to the Marsala...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy