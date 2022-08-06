The raid dates back to a week ago, yesterday the discovery by the owner of the vineyard. The anger of Deputy Mayor Toppan: “Shame, we are beyond incivility”

CONEGLIANO. “Even in the peaceful community of Collalbrigo, where everyone knows each other, helps each other and there is a feeling of friendship and respect, the unpredictable happens: 155 healthy vine plants in full production, despite the drought and the golden flavescence, have been cut by unknown persons, protected from the darkness of one night at the beginning of the week ”: this was reported by the deputy mayor of Conegliano, Claudio Toppan. A few days would then pass between the vandal blitz and the discovery. It is not the first time that the vineyards of the Coneglianese area end up in the crosshairs of such gestures: a targeted act? Protest against monoculture and pesticides? In any case, it is an unspeakable act.

“A year of work (we are about 4/5 weeks after the harvest) canceled by a cowardly and reckless action of people without scruples and morality – continues Toppan – Leaving aside the economic aspect, the emotional waste and anger remain in those who suffer such free cowardice. Let it be clear that there is no motivation that holds up. Shame”.