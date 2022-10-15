Support for abandoned and troubled minors in Conegliano.

Serious cases of juvenile distress are exploding. “They have increased between 20 and 25% in the years of the pandemic, in an age group between 12 and 19 years”. The alarm was raised by Nicola Michieletto, director of the Childhood and Adolescence Complex Operating Unit of the USS 2 at the inauguration, this morning, of the new “Renato Sartor” educational community for minors and the “Giobatta Grigolin” Day Center in Campolongo. A creature of the Bernardi Foundation.

From Monday 34 guests plus 13 children will be guests, as Mario Secolo informed during the inaugural ceremony in which all those present underlined how this is an indispensable educational project to prevent families in difficulty, when they are there, abandoning their children they cannot provide for. Bishop Corrado Pizziolo, president with parish priest Michele Maiolo, stressed, also with concern, how the discomfort is increasing and how, on the other hand, the reception network is vast to prevent these “waste”, as the Pope, are definitively discarded.

Mayor Fabio Chies assured that this will not happen in Conegliano because – he guaranteed – “ours is an inclusive city”. “Nobody will be left behind” promised, in a message, the president of the Region, Luca Zaia. For Sonia Brescacin, regional councilor, it is important to support the family network, as Lisa Tomasella also agreed, on behalf of the mayors of the area.

The Grigolin Group made a substantial contribution to the birth of the new community and Benedetta Grigoletto admitted that “this is the best project we have achieved in our history”. No less incisive has been the participation, in recent years, of Rotary which has provided for the most diverse needs of the community (the first house has been active in Parè, still since 1995).

Concluding the speeches, the new parliamentary Gianangelo Bof pointed out, even as mayor of Tarzo, that the municipalities would find themselves in very serious difficulty in providing services if there were no reception facilities such as that of the Bernardi Foundation. Michieletto of the Healthcare Company rightly pointed out that the community and the day center “are not in any case a parking lot”, but “an educational project” which must be an integral part of the community. Not therefore something detached, as mayor Chies insisted. In recent years the communities have welcomed about 350 minors offering them care, assistance and above all love.