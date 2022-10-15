Home News Conegliano, youth discomfort is growing: Bernardi Foundation doubles its reception
News

Conegliano, youth discomfort is growing: Bernardi Foundation doubles its reception

by admin
Conegliano, youth discomfort is growing: Bernardi Foundation doubles its reception

Support for abandoned and troubled minors in Conegliano.

Serious cases of juvenile distress are exploding. “They have increased between 20 and 25% in the years of the pandemic, in an age group between 12 and 19 years”. The alarm was raised by Nicola Michieletto, director of the Childhood and Adolescence Complex Operating Unit of the USS 2 at the inauguration, this morning, of the new “Renato Sartor” educational community for minors and the “Giobatta Grigolin” Day Center in Campolongo. A creature of the Bernardi Foundation.

From Monday 34 guests plus 13 children will be guests, as Mario Secolo informed during the inaugural ceremony in which all those present underlined how this is an indispensable educational project to prevent families in difficulty, when they are there, abandoning their children they cannot provide for. Bishop Corrado Pizziolo, president with parish priest Michele Maiolo, stressed, also with concern, how the discomfort is increasing and how, on the other hand, the reception network is vast to prevent these “waste”, as the Pope, are definitively discarded.

Mayor Fabio Chies assured that this will not happen in Conegliano because – he guaranteed – “ours is an inclusive city”. “Nobody will be left behind” promised, in a message, the president of the Region, Luca Zaia. For Sonia Brescacin, regional councilor, it is important to support the family network, as Lisa Tomasella also agreed, on behalf of the mayors of the area.

The Grigolin Group made a substantial contribution to the birth of the new community and Benedetta Grigoletto admitted that “this is the best project we have achieved in our history”. No less incisive has been the participation, in recent years, of Rotary which has provided for the most diverse needs of the community (the first house has been active in Parè, still since 1995).

See also  Belluno, thermometer gone mad and the snow on the roofs becomes a danger

Concluding the speeches, the new parliamentary Gianangelo Bof pointed out, even as mayor of Tarzo, that the municipalities would find themselves in very serious difficulty in providing services if there were no reception facilities such as that of the Bernardi Foundation. Michieletto of the Healthcare Company rightly pointed out that the community and the day center “are not in any case a parking lot”, but “an educational project” which must be an integral part of the community. Not therefore something detached, as mayor Chies insisted. In recent years the communities have welcomed about 350 minors offering them care, assistance and above all love.

You may also like

The 12-year-old robber, Bilal’s life on the run...

Surprised by the darkness as they return from...

Belluno, reinforcement professionals also from Calabria: general practitioners...

Meloni-Letta duel. And to overcome the impasse with...

Candia, community celebration on the newly restored bench

Tension between FdI and FI, what will happen...

Vittorio Veneto, the former junta cuts her hair...

Sara Pedri, new research with the underwater carabinieri...

Falls off his bike with his mother: a...

The Ponte degli Alpini shines again: once the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy