CONEGLIANO. Chilling details emerge on the crime of Maria Luisa “Gina” Bazzo, the 87-year-old from Parè di Conegliano, killed on Monday morning by her son, Ippolito Zandegiacomo, 57, in his apartment on the third floor of Via Einaudi 105. The murderer, who raged on her mother with extreme ferocity, before inflicting a blow to the throat, probably the fatal one, he had tried to cut her hands with a large kitchen knife. Zandegiacomo is still hospitalized in the psychiatry ward of the Conegliano hospital, guarded by the prison guards.

Not only that: for a few years, the man would also have molested a woman from Conegliano, whom he was very fond ofto. Fortunately, Zandegiacomo would never have tried hard approaches with her nor would he have attacked her. He was self-convinced that she was her girlfriend and very often he went to wait and admire her, at the exit of the place where she works. A sort of “florid delirium”, as the investigators point out: a fictitious reality that existed only in his mind.

Meanwhile, the investigations of the carabinieri continue. It hasn’t been yet the validation hearing has been set arrest. It is not excluded that the prosecutor may have psychiatric investigations to understand if the killer of Parè was, at the time of the murder, capable of understanding and wanting.