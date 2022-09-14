The expensive bill is causing trouble for the Belluno craftsmanship. One in ten micro-small businesses are likely to have to close due to their electricity bills. And with winter just around the corner, the combination of electricity and gas scares you. This was revealed by a questionnaire created by Confartigianato Belluno and administered to a hundred associated companies.

The questionnaire

The questions start from the analysis of the increases recorded in the last bill, both for electricity and gas. And they continue with the strategies adopted to contain costs. It turns out that 57% of businesses recorded increases of more than 50% in their last electricity bill, and as many as 36% received a 100% higher bill compared to a year ago. Almost 2 out of 10 artisans have already implemented changes to production schedules to deal with the energy emergency, while 1 in 10 is considering closing due to unsustainable bills. Those who use alternative forms of energy (16.3% have already done so) mainly focus on photovoltaic panels (81.3%) and biomass (18.8%).

“Transversal difficulties”

“The scenario is very worrying”, says the president of Confartigianato Belluno, Claudia Scarzanella. «One in 10 companies fear that they will have to close due to the electricity bill, which increased dramatically in the summer months. What will happen when the heating costs are added? Already now, artisans expect a significant increase in gas consumption as soon as temperatures drop. And several companies have reported that already now the increase in diesel takes on the same level of gravity as the problem of the increase in electricity bills. The difficulties are transversal to all sectors, and are concentrated especially on those who have kilns, on plastic mechanics and on companies that make great use of energy to produce ».

“It is unacceptable”, he continues, “that a territory that has given so much to the country for the production of electricity – also in terms of human lives – should consider the closure of businesses and businesses because it is unable to pay increased bills even by 100% in a few months. We look forward to a rapid and effective EU intervention in this regard, to avoid the collapse. I remember that our businesses are already burdened by the difficulties of the difficult two years of Covid and that for this very reason Confartigianato has launched the “No business close” campaign, with assistance to artisan companies ».

President Claudia Scarzanella closes with a note of optimism: «The questionnaire also shows the tenacity and determination of the artisans. Nearly 64% say they don’t currently consider closing. This is the sign of a precise will, to move forward, but also of the fear that a temporary closure could become permanent. We grit our teeth, of course, but we need clear glimpses in this situation ».