«That of Master Craftsman is not just any recognition. It is a recognition of the ability of an entire territory to be competitive and know how to do business». She said it the president of Confartigianato Belluno, Claudia Scarzanellain the ceremony of delivery of the parchments to the Master Craftsmen, which took place yesterday (December 12) at the Nogherazza.

Identification

Confartigianato wanted to organize a solemn moment for its Master Artisans, eighteen who obtained the title in 2022.

The “Maestro Artigiano” is the one who, having adequate and documented corporate entrepreneurial experience, possesses high managerial knowledge and skills with a high aptitude for teaching the trade. The Veneto Region favors craft enterprises and their development, in particular it supports the valorisation of human capital, employment and business continuity.

To pursue this purpose, with the regional law of 8 October 2018, n. 34 the figure of the Master Craftsman was introduced which enhances the role of the craftsman as bearer of a wealth of knowledge and experience to be safeguarded and passed on to future generations. The regional law also recognizes the “school workshops”, ie the companies in which the master craftsman carries out his activity and transmits his skills.

«The new figure established by the regional law can help entrepreneurs to increase their competitiveness, to innovate, grow and further develop their products and services» comments the president Scarzanella. «We thank our Master Craftsmen because they are an example and help us outline the new narrative of craftsmanship, also in approaching young people entering the world of work. The fact that out of 152 awards in the Veneto region, 18 are by Confartigianato Belluno is truly significant of the quality of the work of our craftsmen. Anyone wishing to acquire the title, or undertake the training course to obtain recognition, can contact our offices».

The 18 master craftsmen

Here are the entrepreneurs who received the parchment.

Margherita Baldissera – Margherita Salon (Agordo)

Hairdressing and beauty activities. Opened in 1982, the salon has expanded over time, a wellness center has also been opened and has become a point of reference in the Agordo area and beyond.

Ivano Bordin – Boser sas di Bordin Ivano & c. (Felts)

Barber and hair salon. After training and a series of initial experiences, Bordin joined the Texhair group and was then placed in charge of a salon in Feltre that he took over about 4 years ago.

Alberto Celestino Colpo – Colao Bakery (Fonzaso)

The bakery has been present since the early 1900s; the business was handed down from generation to generation, until in 2009, after being an employee, Alberto Celestino Colao became the owner. Over the years he has tried to innovate the production process in order to improve efficiency but respecting the traditional rules.

Viviana Da Rozze – Wellness Center (Sedico)

Beautician activity. After graduating, the owner worked as a beautician in various salons and, once she had acquired the right experience, she opened her own business.

Tomas Dalla Corte – The Dalla Corte ice cream parlor (Feltre)

After graduating in 1998, Tomas Dalla Corte immediately began working in his father’s ice cream shop, thus beginning to acquire knowledge and experience. In 2011, together they decide to expand the business which is taken over by Tomas in 2013 and which in 2014 sees the accompaniment of confectionary production to that of artisan ice cream.

Ivana Del Pizzol– Look & Life I hairdressers snc (Santa Giustina)

Del Pizzol started his first business in the early 80s, until in 2002 he created a company with other experts in the sector. Over time he has continued to update and train in order to value customers and learn about new trends and techniques.

Gino D’Incà – D’Incà sas of D’Incà Geom. Gino. &c. (Bridge in the Alps)

Painting activity. The company was founded by Gino D’Incà’s father in 1955 and has expanded more and more over the years. After a period as an apprentice, Gino first became a collaborator, then a partner and finally, in 2001, he took over the leadership of the company, which he continued to grow in the area.

Fabrizio Fent – Chimney sweep (Feltre)

Activity started in the mid-90s, at the age of only 21, initially carrying out construction and finishing work. Then he specialized in the activity of chimney sweep and stove maker, until he became an expert in the assembly and construction of flues.

Cristiano Luigi Gaggion – Pastry shop Gaggion (Alpago)

The business was opened in 1968 by the parents and was later taken over by Cristiano who perfected himself by following numerous pastry courses.

Loriano Maccagnan – MC Falegnameria sas (Feltre)

He began collaborating in his father’s company in 1996 and then opened the carpentry shop of which he is now general partner in 2006. The company specializes in the creation of custom-made furniture. Loriano has increased his entrepreneurial and production skills by attending various courses.

Lucio Malacarne – Malacarne Brothers of Malacarne Lucio & c. snc (Lamon)

Mechanical repairs of vehicles. The business was started as a body shop in 1976 by Lucio and Gino Malacarne who then added new skills and activities, such as mechanics, the tire repair business and the car trade. In 2002 they opened a new location dedicated to car repair and set up an exhibition part for the car trade.

Francesco Marengon – Marengon Francesco & c. snc (Domegge)

Electrical installation activities. After having learned the trade from his grandfather and father, Francesco took over the leadership of the company in the late 90s. He specializes in civil and industrial electrical systems, as well as in the installation of home automation systems and video surveillance systems.

Mauro Olivotto – Lampo di Olivotto Mauro (Longarone)

Carpenter business. He opened his workshop in 1996, his production ranges from small objects to large museum works. He has recently opened a new shop in the center of Longarone equipped with an exhibition hall and laboratory. He has participated, over the years, in various prestigious positions and holds numerous sculpture courses with different degrees of difficulty at a regional, national and even European level.

Emilio Pandini (Santa Giustina). Installation of plumbing and heating systems

He started the business in 1970 after working as a plumber in Switzerland. He has always been the sole owner of the company and takes care of most of the activities.

Gisella Rech – Girex di Rech Gisella (Treviso)

Hairdresser. She has been in the business since the early 1990s and, after 25 years as artistic director of the Texhair company, she opened her own salon. You have participated in numerous professional refresher courses and have welcomed numerous apprentices under you to whom you have been able to pass on what you have learned in your years of experience.

Matteo Sommavilla – MD of Sommavilla Matteo (Feltre)

Construction activity. After graduation, he joined the Italian Army and, following his discharge, started his own construction business, focusing on whitewashing and finishing. Later he concentrated on the restoration and recovery of buildings, later specializing in building construction. He carries out his activity not only in Veneto but also outside the region as well as abroad. He has always kept up to date with various training courses and has trained several young workers over time, some of whom have remained employed by him for some time.

Fabrizio Sommacal – Sommacal Francesco, Fabrizio & c. snc (Belluno)

Carpentry business. The business, founded in 1960, saw him become an employee in 1982 and then owner partner in 2000. He was able to grow the business by deepening his technical knowledge and making constant innovations, he was also able to pass on his knowledge to various apprentices, one of whom he then became a partner in the firm.

Diego Fent (Feltre). Smoker activity

He started working as a chimney sweep as early as the 60s alongside his father. In the early 1980s he took over the company, increasingly specializing in the activities of flue gas maker and chimney sweep. Enrolled in the register of experts of the Court of Belluno, over time he has become an expert in the sector, fighting for the importance of correct and constant maintenance of flues.