Confcommercio awards the "Bepi Bosol" shop

Confcommercio awards the “Bepi Bosol” shop

Paolo Doglioni delivers the parchment to the owners of Bepi Bosol

President Doglioni delivers a plaque to the owners of the historic business in Rivamonte and Gosaldo

RIVAMONTE. Confcommercio rewards Bepi Bosol, the historic commercial activity that represents a milestone for services to local residents.

To pay homage to the business run by cousins ​​Malvina Gnech and Sara Speranza was the president of Confcommercio, Paolo Doglioni, who visited the shop to deliver a plaque to the agorder traders.

“On behalf of Confcommercio Belluno, I wanted to pay homage to a historical and resilient business such as Bepi Bosol which in Rivamonte Agordino, and for some time also in Gosaldo, has been a point of reference of primary importance for the territory for 70 years”, he underlines the president Doglioni.

“To Malvina and Sara”, continues Doglioni, “I wanted to express the gratitude of our association for an activity that, with enthusiasm and love and in the name of family continuity, they are continuing to develop even in a critical historical context for the well-known themes of depopulation and denatality “.

“Their resilience is an example for the younger generations who believe in our territory”, is the exhortation that comes from the provincial president of Confcommercio, “and a stimulus for politics so that it knows how to structure a real and concrete strategy of support, protection and enhancement of the mountains and of those who live and work there ».

«Finally, our thanks», concludes Doglioni, «also for the associative commitment that Malvina has been dedicating for years in the role of our territorial delegate. Behind the simple sign of our “parchment” a sincere gratitude to the “Bepi Bosol” family ».

