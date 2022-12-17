Home News Confcooperative relies on Brugnera (Soligo) in memory of Cescon
Confcooperative relies on Brugnera (Soligo) in memory of Cescon

The Interprovincial Council of Confcooperative Belluno and Treviso met on Friday 16 December to elect the new president, who will lead the association until the natural end of the mandate, in 2024.

The meeting opened with a heartfelt and dutiful tribute to Valerio Cescon, who has led Confcooperative Belluno and Treviso since 2016 and who passed away on 29 September. Lorenzo Brugnera will take up Cescon’s baton, appointed by acclamation by the directors.

Lorenzo Brugnera has been at the helm of Latteria Soligo for over twenty years, an excellence in Treviso with 140 years of history behind it and over 200 producer members; one of the major companies in the sector in the Veneto region.

«My first commitment is to give continuity to the work of Valerio Cescon, a friend as well as a colleague, who is committed to strengthening the role of cooperative enterprises in the local and national production system, without ever losing sight of the added value that pour into the territories» underlines the new president Brugnera.

“I also believe it is essential to continue working to make the indispensable function that cooperation plays in the territorial economic model, both in the Belluno and Treviso areas, more and more tangible”.

The meeting was also an opportunity to take stock of the territorial cooperative system. The cooperative world of Treviso and Belluno today has 143 realities (107 in the Marca and 36 in the Belluno area) and 36,500 thousand members. The total turnover reaches one billion three hundred million euros: the leading sector is the agricultural sector, which produces 78% of the total turnover, followed by the 65 social cooperatives, with 18% of the turnover. During the meeting, Luca Sartorato, the current inter-provincial president of Federsolidarietà Belluno and Treviso, joined the presidency council. —

