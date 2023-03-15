The federal government retains control of the two German subsidiaries of the Russian oil company Rosneft and thus also of the important PCK refinery in Schwedt, Brandenburg. The Federal Ministry of Economics announced yesterday that the trust administration would be extended by six months. The Federal Administrative Court had previously confirmed the trust solution. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) was satisfied.

“This is good news for security of supply and the future of PCK Schwedt,” explained the minister. “The security of supply is the top priority and therefore guides action. Ensuring it was and is the purpose of the trustee.” In September, the federal government imposed trusteeship over Rosneft Germany and RN Refining & Marketing. The companies are majority owners of the PCK refinery. This means that the Federal Network Agency is in charge of the two Rosneft subsidiaries and the refinery on behalf of the federal government. The trusteeship would have expired today had it not been extended. The background is that Germany wants to do without Russian crude oil, which was processed in Schwedt for decades, because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The federal government had complained that the subsidiaries of the Russian group had no interest in turning away from Russian oil.

