Conference: Fiorentina-Lech 0-3 LIVE – Football

Conference: Fiorentina-Lech 0-3 LIVE – Football
Conference League: Fiorentina-Lech 0-3 LIVE

0-3 Karlstrom al 69′
0-2 Kristoffer Velde su rigore al 65′
0-1 at 9′ Afonso Sousa

Eve. “We’re still in three competitions and we can’t afford mental levity, traps are always lurking. We have a great desire to move forward, respecting our opponent. There are never matches for granted. We want to keep the advantage we have”. Vincenzo Italiano looks forward to the race in the Conference League with confidence in view of the match against Lech.
Among the Viola, however, the coach does not recover any of the injured players: therefore Amrabat, Ikoné and Brekalo will be unavailable.

