Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

On the tenth anniversary of the approval of the agreements between the Italian State and some religious denominations which took place on February 15th at the Senate of the Italian Republic, an official commemoration was held organized by the Italian Buddhist Union. This commemoration was attended by representatives of some religious denominations including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

During the commemorative ceremony, the juridical aspects that characterized the process for reaching agreements were highlighted, as required by Article 8 of the Constitution. These fulfillments sometimes require very long and not without obstacles journeys.

In the legislature that led to the signing of the agreements, the principle was accepted for the first time that the laws relating to the agreements could have been approved directly in the commission and not in parliament, allowing for an acceleration of their approval.

With the agreements, which marked an important step for religious freedom in Italy, organizational autonomy is recognized to non-Catholic confessions on the basis of their own statutes concerning ministers of religion, the celebration of weddings, funerals and anything else pertaining to public aspect of various religions. The event was useful in reinforcing the already excellent friendship and collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Buddhist communities in Italy.