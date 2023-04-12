PRESIDENT FRANCO (Special Envoy) The authorities managed to find the body of Mirta Isabel Cabrera (35) three days after she was reported missing. The woman was brutally stabbed to death by her husband César Ramón Benítez (31), who with the help of third parties threw her corpse into the Monday riverbed to try to get rid of it. The confessed femicide alleged before the Public Ministry that he committed the crime because he allegedly received threats from an imprisoned drug trafficker, the victim’s former partner and father of one of her daughters.

On Monday at 9:30 a.m., Paraguayan Navy sailors confirmed that they found the body of Mirta Isabel floating some 1,000 meters downstream from the bridge from where she was thrown, on the border between the municipalities of Presidente Franco and Los Cedrales. A medical examiner mentioned that the woman suffered a total of five stab wounds to her body. The ones that caused her death were in the pit of her stomach and on her right side. The others were on her forearm and the back of her thighs, which would indicate that she tried to defend herself and run from her attacker.

The confessed femicide, César Ramón Benítez, had first tried to report the disappearance of his wife and later confessed that he stabbed her to death and that he threw her body into the river with the help of two accomplices. But before the prosecutor Carolina Gadea declared that she committed the crime because she allegedly received threats from the drug trafficker Fermín Centurión Godoy, who is the victim’s ex-partner and father of her 10-year-old daughter. He is currently incarcerated in the Tacumbú prison. This version from the outset at least was not believed by the researchers.

According to Benítez, the alleged drug trafficker who was part of the criminal organization led by Tomás Rojas Cañete, alias “Toma’i”, ordered him to kill his wife or else he would attempt his life. But the femicide did not mention what would be the reason for killing Mirta. Likewise, prosecutor Carolina Gadea announced that next Friday she will call the alleged drug trafficker to give an investigative statement.

After the discovery of the body of Mirta Isabel Cabrera, now the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office are seeking to find the whereabouts of two men who would have helped the femicide throw the victim into the Monday riverbed. One of them would be Fermín Reyes Gómez and the other a certain “Carlos”. The researchers indicated that they have fully identified both, but did not want to reveal more information. daily the day

Femicide was very jealous and forbade the victim to speak with her relatives, the victim’s sister declared

One of Mirta Isabel Cabrera’s (35) sisters told the media that her brother-in-law César Ramón Benítez (31) was a very jealous person and that he even forbade her sister from having contact with the family.

She indicated that her family had not heard from her relative for several months and that she was very much in love with the man who finally ended her life in a cowardly and brutal way.

According to Doralicia, on more than one occasion they warned her sister that Benítez was a manipulative person who sought to separate her and separate her from the family.

But Mirta paid no attention and even secretly married the subject, who constantly made her change her phone number and blocked her social networks to prevent her from having any kind of communication with relatives.

At another point, Doralicia mentioned that last Saturday she found out that her sister had allegedly denounced Benítez for domestic violence and that she left the house for a few days. “I didn’t know that, I just found out that they had a relationship problem and that she left the house,” she said. She added that her brother-in-law apparently threatened Mirta to resume the relationship.

