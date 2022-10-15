[Epoch Times, October 14, 2022]Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with the President of Kazakhstan yesterday (13th) and attended the 6th CICA Summit. During his visit, he did not forget to show his loyalty to Xi Jinping by promoting the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and made a series of remarks to support Xi Jinping. After Wang Qishan, who once helped Xi Jinping in “fighting tigers”, became vice-president of the state, two former top secretaries were dismissed by Xi Jinping, and the change in the relationship between Xi and Wang caused speculation.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the mouthpiece of the CCP, Wang Qishan, who led a delegation to the Kazakh capital Astana to attend the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart on the 13th. Tokayev). Wang Qishan said that the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will fully implement Xi Jinping Thought.

Wang Qishan touted that the so-called “achievements” of the CCP in the past ten years are basically to establish Xi Jinping’s core position of the Party Central Committee, the core position of the whole party, and to establish the guiding position of Xi’s thought. He also said that he would “deeply comprehend” the decisive meaning of “two establishments” and consciously achieve “two maintenances”, so on and so forth.

Wang Qishan was originally regarded as Xi Jinping’s political ally. In Xi’s first term, he served as secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, leading the anti-corruption campaign and winning a large number of high-ranking officials from the Jiang faction. At that time, there were loud calls at home and abroad for the arrest of “Tiger Kings” Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong. . However, at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Wang Qishan unexpectedly resigned from office and was transferred to the idle position of Vice President of the State for unknown reasons. After that, many of Wang Qishan’s former ministries were investigated.

On October 8 this year, Tian Huiyu, former secretary of the party committee and former president of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., was expelled from the party and from public office. When Wang Qishan was the president of China Construction Bank in his early years, Tian Huiyu was Wang Qishan’s secretary.

Wang Qishan’s long-time secretary and former deputy head of the Central Inspection Team, Dong Hong, has resigned on October 2, 2020. In January this year, Dong Hong was sentenced to a suspended death sentence for accepting 2 billion yuan in bribes.

In addition, Ren Zhiqiang, a second-generation real estate developer with close ties to Wang Qishan, was also sentenced to 18 years for his criticism of Xi.

Rumors of a changing relationship between Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan continue.

In October 2020, Cai Xia, a former professor at the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said in an exclusive interview with Radio Free Asia that the relationship between Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan is very delicate. Wang’s prestige, qualifications and abilities are much higher than Xi’s, and the party hates and fears him. So Xi won’t cooperate with Wang again, but he can’t let him go.

The post of vice-president of the Communist Party of China is mainly responsible for ceremonial diplomacy. After taking up this post, Wang Qishan seems to have been released in public many times. For example, at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum held in Davos in 2019, Wang Qishan read the speech according to the speech and joked, “People who read the manuscript just bow their heads and finish reading.” On April 20, 2021, Wang Qishan said At the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia, Qishan called himself a “temporary host” who was just “announced” for Xi Jinping’s speech.

However, Wang Qishan ostensibly praised Xi Jinping.

In the 2021 National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, Wang Qishan mentioned Xi Jinping at least eight times in his speech at the Hunan delegation meeting, saying that “the Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core should maintain a high degree of unity.”

On the afternoon of March 5 this year, when Wang Qishan participated in the deliberation of the Hunan delegation of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, he touted the so-called “two establishments” of establishing Xi Jinping’s core position and the “guiding position” of Xi Jinping’s thought, saying that this is the “biggest” of the CCP. Confidence”, so to speak.

Commentator Du Zheng wrote an article in the Taiwanese media “Shangbao” that Wang Qishan may be dissatisfied with oral cavity.

