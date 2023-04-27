Confidence comes from batting with Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhr Zaman

Rawalpindi (Ummt News) Pakistan won by 5 wickets against the Kiwis in the first match of the 5 ODI series on Thursday thanks to Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant century.

In pursuit of New Zealand’s target of 289 runs, Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant 117 runs off 114 balls, his innings included 13 fours and a six.

In an exclusive conversation with Naji TV after the match, Fakhrzaman said that scoring a century against New Zealand has given him confidence, there is experience in the one-day format and performances are also happening.

Fakhar Zaman said that I get confidence by batting with Imamul Haq, I learn a lot by playing with him. .

He said that I hope Imam-ul-Haq will continue to give more performances for Pakistan in the future.

Fakhar Zaman said that he is ready to play in any batting position for Pakistan, but since he started playing cricket, he has been playing as an opener, and his favorite position is opening.

The Pakistani opener said that Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are winning matches for Pakistan by giving performances in T20I.

Fakhar Zaman said that he shares his experience with young players, if Saeem Ayub takes care of his fitness and performance, he will play for Pakistan for a long time.

He said that Pakistan’s combination in the one-day format is the best, there will be no difference in the team’s preparations due to fewer matches until the World Cup.