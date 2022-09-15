In the context of the downturn in China‘s real estate market, Justin Yifu Lin, Dean of the Institute of New Structural Economics at Peking University, recently pointed out that real estate is still the driving force of China‘s economic growth, but housing is no longer a speculative asset. Analysis pointed out that real estate used to be supported by private enterprises, but private enterprises broke out in a series of crises. Lin Yifu’s remarks showed that China now wants to use state-owned enterprises to build public housing to boost market confidence and curb the real estate market crisis.

Since the beginning of this year, China‘s economic development has faced “triple pressure”. The spread of the epidemic in many places and the downturn in the real estate market have also dragged down GDP growth. China News Service reported that Lin Yifu said in response to questions related to China‘s economy at the 24th academic conference themed “The Rise of Asia” held by the International Finance Forum (IFF) that slow economic growth will dampen people’s confidence in the future. confidence. In this situation, boosting confidence is very important, and this requires stimulating investment.

Lin Yifu said that it can be seen that the Chinese government has taken some measures to invest in new infrastructure, industrial elements, etc. The investment will create demand and stimulate growth. If there is more confidence in economic growth and the private sector, investment will start to increase supply and in households, people will have confidence in buying properties, which will support the real estate industry.

Can real estate become the driving force of China‘s economic growth? (AFP file photo)

Justin Yifu Lin once served as the World Bank’s first senior vice president from a developing country and an advocate of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative. Ding Xuewen, managing partner and general manager of Vault Capital, said in an interview with this station that the world‘s evaluation of Justin Yifu has changed. In the past, he was regarded as an economist with international heights, and he paid attention to his judgment on the Chinese economy. Now Lin Yifu is more like him. It is “the spokesperson of China‘s official government for economic development”.

“The whole world believes that the model of China‘s real estate as an engine to drive economic development is no longer feasible. It would not be too surprising for him to say that real estate is still an economic driver. What he means is to tell everyone that we will not let China‘s real estate collapse.” Ding Xuewen Interpret Lin Yifu’s talk.

World Bank report: China‘s old way of promoting growth through real estate infrastructure is unsustainable

Ding Xuewen’s opinion also echoes the “China Economic Bulletin” published by the World Bank in June this year. “Continued pressure on China‘s real estate sector may also present risks with broader implications for the broader economy,” the Briefing Note said. This growth model is ultimately unsustainable, and many businesses and local governments are already highly indebted.”

Ding Xuewen analyzed that in the past model of rapid real estate growth in China, after the local government delivered the land, developers financed and built houses and then sold them to the common people. However, many Chinese real estate companies have frequently defaulted on overseas bonds, and Evergrande, Wanda and other financing have problems. Therefore, he believes that whether Chinese real estate will collapse depends on whether the Chinese government is willing to support it, but it is impossible to have as much motivation as before.

“Because of the confrontation between the United States and China, China needs to develop its own industries and technologies, including the semiconductor and energy industries. This requires more funds. The government actually does not have that much money to support real estate.” Ding Xuewen added.

China‘s real estate is sluggish, showing a downward trend. (AFP data map)

Real estate promotes uneven distribution, Justin Yifu Lin calls on China to learn from Singapore to build public housing

Justin Yifu Lin mentioned that, in the past, real estate was used for speculation, not for living. Now the Chinese government is trying to reposition it, requiring “housing to live and not speculation.” “The Chinese government will find ways to support public housing, as seen in Singapore. There will definitely be a lot of investment in this type of public housing, which will also stimulate economic growth in China,” he believes.

Zheng Zhengbing, a professor at the Department of Finance of National Yunlin University of Science and Technology in Taiwan, told this station that Chinese real estate used to be dominated by private enterprises and supplemented by local governments. However, with the continuous explosion of real estate developers, the role of the Chinese government has changed. Take Singapore as an example to build public housing. He pointed directly to the core and said, “In addition to promoting economic growth, Chinese real estate has also contributed to the uneven distribution of income.”

Zheng Zhengbing: “For people with high income and high investment, there is a surplus of real estate, and a few elites own a lot of housing, but the general residents are still very poor.” He said, “Lin Yifu believes that learning from Singapore and investing a lot in public housing can further Drive Chinese real estate, drive the confidence of the Chinese people, stabilize the decline of real estate, and even expect a V-shaped reversal. In fact, it is not optimistic. “

Real estate can not pull economic growth China‘s next challenge: stimulate domestic demand

“Real estate used to account for up to 30% of China‘s GDP, and no country in the world is so reliant on real estate.” Zheng Zhengbing pointed out that in the past, he has been discussing whether there will be systemic risks in China‘s real estate. He analyzed that because the Chinese government is very controlling Powerful, although it is not as easy as the collapse of the financial system in Western countries, but relying on “regulation” alone, the systemic risk is “long-term and huge”.

Ding Xuewen believes that Lin Yifu’s talk is more like “confidence shouting”. He believes that China is trying to find another model to promote economic development, “the most opportunity for domestic demand and internal circulation.” In the past, it was easy for Chinese people to make money from real estate and they dared to spend money, so the momentum of China‘s economy has weakened now. In the absence of rapid growth, how to make people willing to promote domestic demand is the next biggest challenge for the Chinese government.”

