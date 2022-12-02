Listen to the audio version of the article

The “Environment conCORRE for legality” event was held at the Auditorium della Tecnica Congress Center in Rome in the historic headquarters of Confindustria, organized and promoted by Confindustria Cisambiente in collaboration with CSAIn (corporate and industrial sports centers), resulting the XXI edition of the Roma Urbs Mundi, which included the First Trophy “Roma ConCORRE per la Legalità”, promoted by the Lazio Regional Headquarters of the Guardia di Finanza in collaboration with the GSBRun association – Gruppo Sportivo Bancari Romani, and Chamber of Commerce of Rome, with the aim of spreading, through sport, a message on the civil and educational value of economic legality.

During the concert, the overall winners and winners of each category were awarded and the sums collected in the context of the solidarity initiative launched in their favor.

«We strongly believe that we must run in the physical and metaphorical sense for legality and contribute to the maintenance of the state through the correct payment of taxes. Confindustria Cisambiente not only believes in it but increasingly wants to be part of a system that is just for citizens, institutions and society. The environment is always alongside positive initiatives and has done so for 6 years, since its inception». This is the thought of Director General of Confindustria Cisambiente Lucia Leonessiwho added: «Environment&Sport is certainly a winning combination and Confindustria Cisambiente, together with CSAIn, is pursuing an important path in this sense by organizing and participating in commendable initiatives such as this one with the hope, indeed the certainty that they will increasingly have the maximum diffusion and maximum visibility so that compliance with the rules becomes a good daily habit”.

Of the same opinion the President of CSAIn Luigi Fortuna: «Confindustria Cisambiente and CSAIn ‘Corporate and Industrial Sports Centres’ are united in the proposal of sport, motor activity and free time in the name of Culture and respect for the Environment. The reciprocity of common ideas has made us meet, plan and start carrying out studies of targeted opportunities. There is so much to do and the road taken, in the service to offer to companies and the social community with proposals for sport and healthy use of free time is objectively the right one. ‘Legality, Inclusion, Culture, Sport and the Environment’ represent notes of a magical symphony that CSAIn has always known how to interpret. The first edition of the ‘Lo Sport per la Vita-La Vita per l’Ambiente’ award and the first ‘Roma conCORRE per la Legalità’ trophy are the first steps of a long journey on the path that CSAIn and Cisambiente intend to travel together».

Il General of the Guardia di Finanza Virgilio Pomponiinterpreting the spirit of participation of the athletes involved, underlined that “it is essential to send a message on the civil and educational value of economic legality through sport which can and must be an extraordinary vehicle for raising awareness among all citizens”.