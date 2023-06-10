Confindustria, for ‘beautiful and well done’ a potential export of 96 billion. The States in first place

The market with the highest potential for Made in Italy is overseas. This is what emerges from the 12th report drawn up by the Centro Studi di Confindustria‘Exporting la dolce vita – Beautiful and well done: the potential of Made in Italy on the international scene’, which estimates an additional export of 22.6 billion euros for the United States.

The ‘beautiful and well made’ (Bbf), as recalled by the federation’s survey, identifies those products of high quality and distributed in all production sectors, representative of Italian excellence in terms of design, attention to detail, materials and selected processes. A flagship whose exports are worth 122 billion euros, 104 to advanced countries and 19 to emerging countries, but have the potential to increase by another 96 billion.

The pillars of the Bbf are the 3 Fs of Fashion, Food and Supplies, which are flanked by ceramics, cosmetics, the nautical and automotive industry for a total of 711 product categories. To identify the areas with possible growth margins, the analysts considered the countries that are already exporters in a given area, with characteristics similar to Italy but with superior performance.

If the United States stands out with the highest potential in absolute terms, largely determined also by the size of the market itself, high potential also emerged in Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom which, overall, are worth 14.3 billion euros additional possible exports, in addition to the actual ones, achievable in the medium term.

Honorable mention for South Korea, among the new frontiers above all of fashion & luxurywith an exploitable potential of 65% (on the maximum export obtainable in theory).

“In general – observe the analysts – it remains true that structurally the margins for improvement are wider in countries where Italian exports are traditionally less present. In addition to the advanced Asian markets, also in Belgium (2.7 billion), Austria (2 billion) and Portugal (1.3 billion), countries of the economic and monetary union of the European Union, Italy could theoretically export a lot more, as can be seen from the potential percentages that indicate margins for improvement of slightly less or more than 50 percent”.

Looking at textile-fashion, in its broadest sense, and in the context of advanced countries, the USA continues to shine for its untapped potential, which according to Confindustria Moda amounts to 5.1 billion euros in the case of clothing and home textiles , 2.3 billion for footwear, 257 million for leather goods, 520 million for eyewear.

South Korea follows, with 1.8 billion euros of potential for clothing and home textiles, 285 million for footwear, 213 million for leather goods. The third area for improvement margin is Japan in clothing and home textiles (1.8 billion) and leather goods (208 billion). Footwear, on the other hand, sees Germany in third place (280 million potential exports).

Shifting the analysis to emerging markets, volumes emerge lower than the estimates of the advanced, but a significant growth potential; on this front, the top countries for export potential of Italian BBF are China and Saudi Arabia. with respectively 2.4 and 2 billion euros.

Russia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have a potential worth 4.3 billion euros, but to be reduced in the light of the trade embargo measures towards the Russian Federation adopted by the EU following the invasion of Ukraine.

Ultimately, the clothing and home textiles segment has an exploitable export potential in the world of 18.7 billion euros, surpassed only by the food and beverage segment which, among the BBF items, totals 21.2 billion. For footwear, 5.9 billion were estimated, while for jewelery 3.1 billion. Followed by leather goods (2.2 billion) and eyewear (1.1 billion).

The theme of fragmentation is crucial for the fashion sector: the Italian one is a composite fabric, with over 60 thousand companies which, unlike other scenarios such as the French one, find it more difficult to create system synergies and alliances. And then, more generally, underlines the federation, the theme of sustainability is at the center, essential for companies and their products to be competitive in international markets, adopting new growth models based not only on profit but on environmental and social responsibility .