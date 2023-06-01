Home » Confirm new attack on the Caño Limón Pipeline – Coveñas in Saravena – news
News

by admin
The resurgence of the strong winter wave in the department of Arauca is harming the well-being of various productive sectors and communities in general.

Floods are reported in villages and populated centers in the municipalities of Arauca, Saravena, Arauquita, Tame and Fortul, among others.

Given the increase in the flow of the water levels of rivers, pipes and streams, overflows are taking place that cause damage to crops, homes and public and private infrastructure. Several road corridors that connect municipalities with rural areas are at risk of being cut off, both for passenger transit and for access to basic products and goods for the survival of people, a situation that puts the food security of many inhabitants of the department.

Faced with this situation, the Ombudsman’s Office calls on the National Government and the departmental and municipal authorities to take preventive measures to mitigate the risk in the communities, activate contingency plans and provide due attention to the people who are affected. by the increasing rains of the last hours.

In addition to the risks due to the armed conflict that affect the civilian population of the department of Arauca, warned in the Early Warnings issued by the Ombudsman’s Office, it is necessary and urgent to attend to the victims of the present winter wave.

Source: Ombudsman

