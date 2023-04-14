Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said on Friday that the United Arab Emirates has confirmed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will provide financial assistance of one billion dollars to Pakistan.

The IMF has asked Pakistan to secure external financing from friendly countries and partners for the current fiscal year ending in June, including $2 billion from Saudi Arabia. While the confirmation of one billion dollars of external financial assistance from the UAE to Pakistan is included.

Last week, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Finance, Ayesha Ghos Pasha, said that Saudi Arabia has told the IMF that it will provide two billion dollars to Pakistan.

Today, Ishaq Dar said in a tweet that the United Arab Emirates has confirmed to the IMF that it will provide $1 billion in bilateral aid to Pakistan. “The State Bank of Pakistan is now engaged in the process of completing the necessary documents to receive this deposit from the authorities of the United Arab Emirates.”

IMF program — 9th Review Update: UAE authorities have confirmed to IMF for their bilateral support of US $ One billion to Pakistan. State Bank of Pakistan is now engaged for needful documentation for taking the said deposit from UAE authorities. Alhamdulillah! – Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 14, 2023

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are continuously decreasing and Pakistan is awaiting the release of a $1.1 billion loan tranche from the IMF under the bailout package, and Pakistani officials have said that all conditions have been met. .

Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance said on Thursday that IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Moniso-Seh is confident that the staff-level agreement will be signed very soon.

MF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a news briefing in Washington on Thursday that Pakistan has the ability to repay the loan taken.

On the question of what Pakistan needs to do to avoid defaulting like Sri Lanka? “We’re not there yet and it’s best not to go there,” Georgieva said.

He said that the IMF is working very hard with the authorities in Pakistan in the context of the current program to ensure that the country has a policy framework in place.

Georgieva expressed her hope in a press briefing in Washington that “with the implementation of the pre-determined conditions by the Pakistani authorities, we will be able to successfully complete our current program.”

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said in his recent statements that Pakistan will complete the ongoing program from the IMF while fulfilling its economic obligations.