Confirmed! El Salvador recorded a record arrival of foreigners in the August holiday season

After offering a spectacular closing of the patron saint festivities of San Salvador, the mayor of the capital, Mario Durán, announced that the Sívarland amusement park will continue to be open for a month, so that all the people who did not attend the festive dates can come and enjoy in this extraordinary time.

«Sívarland is going to be open until September 3, which means more than a month of parties, on wheels; obviously the night shows have already closed, but we are going to continue with the sales and the wheels»explained Durán during a press conference that he gave yesterday morning in the field of the fair.

According to information from the municipality, all the tickets for the mechanical games that were given to residents of the communities of San Salvador, nursing homes and assisted homes may be used.

The mayor provided this information along with the balance of the August festivities, highlighting the “massive influx” that was registered in the places set up for the patron saint festivities, such as the Historic Center of San Salvador, Cuscatlán Park and the amusement park sívarland.

“The massive influx has to do with the level of security that we now have and, of course, with the work of the mayor’s office of San Salvador and the government of President Nayib Bukele on the issue of security”Duran explained.

To guarantee security, the mayor’s office installed a closed circuit of 50 video surveillance cameras around and inside Sívarland, which were supervised from a monitoring center by metropolitan agents, so that all activities were carried out in order.

“There was not a single blind spot. In addition, we had three security rings », detailed the municipal chief. He added that they also deployed a team of more than 600 CAM agents, who carried out preventive patrols in the most visited areas, in coordination with agents of the National Civil Police and members of the Armed Forces.

“During the realization of Sívarland there were no incidents, zero robberies, zero homicides and zero injuries, and that makes us very happy because it is a reflection of the great work that we have done among all the institutions”he pointed out.

In addition, the municipal operational team stopped the illegal charges that some people made to visitors to Sívarland in exchange for allowing them to park on public roads, as it is prohibited by current municipal regulations, which fine between $51 and $901 for that action.

