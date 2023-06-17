Confirmed inability of Tulio Gómez? Reveal key documents

In response to a right to petition, the Secretary of Sports and Recreation of Cali, Carlos Diago, provided information that will be key to defining whether the candidate Tulio Gómez is disqualified from being elected mayor of the capital of the Cauca’s Valley.

In a communication addressed to Andrés Calero Jaramillo, who requested information in this regard, the official confirmed that Tulio Gómez did sign two contracts with the Cali Secretary of Sports and Recreation in the last year.

In his response, Carlos Diago certified that in his capacity as legal representative of the company América de Cali SA under reorganization, Tulio Gómez entered into the following contracts with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, between November 2022 and January 2023: of which he attached copies:

• Contract for the Economic Use of the Sports Arena Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium No. 4162.010.26.1.3399 —2022.

• Contract for the Economic Use of the Sports Arena Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium No. 4162.010.26.1.3400 —2022.

* * *

Likewise, a document was released in which Jhon Jairo Mosquera Valderrama, the new legal representative of Sociedad América de Cali SA in reorganization, asked the Ministry of Sport and Recreation to “administratively declare non-existent” the contracts signed by Tulio Gómez last year.

In summary, the legal representative of America alleges that there was no delivery of the contracted premises, since they were not in optimal conditions for their exploitation and that, in addition, there was no delivery certificate…

However, the Ministry of Sport and Recreation responded that the contracts authorized the carrying out of adaptation works at the expense and risk of America and clarified that the delivery certificate must be made at the end of the execution of the contract.

The intention of declaring the contracts non-existent is interpreted in the political class as a legal tactic to avoid complications for Tulio Gómez’s campaign, since with these documents in hand, there are those who maintain that the businessman is disqualified from being mayor of Cali and they are waiting for the businessman to register his candidacy to file legal actions with the electoral authorities…

If the inability is confirmed, the National Electoral Council could cancel Gómez’s registration and leave him out of the competition…

Those who maintain this are based on Article 95 of Law 136 of 1994, which establishes that they may not be registered as a candidate or elected or appointed municipal or district mayor “Whoever within the year prior to the election has intervened in the management of business before public entities of the municipal level or in the execution of contracts with public entities of any level in their own interest or that of third parties, provided that the contracts must be executed or fulfilled in the respective municipality”.

For now, Tulio Gómez continues with his campaign, from where a couple of sources assured Graffiti be confident that the employer is not disqualified…

According to a publication on the 90 Minutes newscast, Gómez confirmed that if there are no problems, he will start the campaign on July 1.

