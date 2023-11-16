Confiscation of adulterated oils in the areas of Al-Faqih Bin Saleh

Hespress Hespress incidents from Beni Mellal Thursday 16 November 2023 – 02:18

The Royal Gendarmerie’s services at the territorial center of Uhud Al-Baradiya, affiliated with the Fqih Ben Saleh Province Company, were able to seize approximately eight tons of oils suspected of being adulterated and to arrest a fifty-year-old man from the same region on suspicion of his involvement in this operation.

Hespress sources reported that a Royal Gendarmerie patrol in the aforementioned center was able, based on its investigations, vigilance and accurate information, to seize eight tons of adulterated oils in one of the isolated areas under the influence of the Fqih Ben Saleh region.

The same sources added that the suspect was exploiting a traditional shop similar to a stable to mix vegetable oils with olive leaves with the aim of selling them as natural olive oil, noting that the workplace and the mixture reveal evidence of fraud.

According to the same source, the Royal Gendarmerie’s interests at the territorial center of one of the barrages recorded the absence of the minimum hygiene and health safety conditions required in the workplace, as the “mixture” is placed in unsanitary conditions.

It is worth noting that the fifty-year-old suspect was placed under theoretical custody, on instructions from the Public Prosecution. Waiting to be brought before the judiciary at the Court of First Instance, Al-Faqih Ben Saleh, to verify the acts attributed to him, related to the possession and promotion of adulterated oils.

