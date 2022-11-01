In Santa Croce Camerina, in the Ragusa area, the municipal administration has adopted a drastic measure against those who abandon waste on the street. Mayor Peppe Dimartino has signed a provision which orders the precautionary confiscation of vehicles used for the abandonment of waste. “The pecuniary penalty – explains the mayor – is not sufficient and among other things, many times it is not even immediately payable. We think instead that the deterrent of this type of ordinance is much higher. For this reason, after having examined what recently adopted by other municipalities, we approved a council resolution that provides for the precautionary seizure of vehicles used for the abandonment of waste, as well as the subsequent confiscation in cases where the relative sanction has not been paid within the prescribed deadline. , the assets will be alienated, assigned or devolved to public entities, according to the regulations in force “.