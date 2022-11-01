Home News Confiscation of the car from those who leave waste on the street, the plan of the mayor of Santa Croce Camerina
News

Confiscation of the car from those who leave waste on the street, the plan of the mayor of Santa Croce Camerina

by admin
Confiscation of the car from those who leave waste on the street, the plan of the mayor of Santa Croce Camerina

In Santa Croce Camerina, in the Ragusa area, the municipal administration has adopted a drastic measure against those who abandon waste on the street. Mayor Peppe Dimartino has signed a provision which orders the precautionary confiscation of vehicles used for the abandonment of waste. “The pecuniary penalty – explains the mayor – is not sufficient and among other things, many times it is not even immediately payable. We think instead that the deterrent of this type of ordinance is much higher. For this reason, after having examined what recently adopted by other municipalities, we approved a council resolution that provides for the precautionary seizure of vehicles used for the abandonment of waste, as well as the subsequent confiscation in cases where the relative sanction has not been paid within the prescribed deadline. , the assets will be alienated, assigned or devolved to public entities, according to the regulations in force “.

See also  Alfa Romeo turns 111, Imparato: "This brand is the history of Italy"

You may also like

Run over while walking on the roadside, she...

Farewell to Sara Harzarich Pesle, witness of the...

Igne, the catwalk is finally over. I spent...

Commitment to decrease deficit and debt and full...

Photo: Nanjing’s famous shopping mall was destroyed by...

Group violence after the night at the pub:...

The girl was asked by the company to...

23-year-old girl hit and killed by a peer...

From Rixi to Leo: here are the eight...

Sidera Aurea, videomapping in the Salone to recreate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy