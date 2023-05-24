Conflicting cancellation periods, basic prices, advertising & brands

In the months of April and May, almost everything was there: misleading advertising, missing basic prices, incomplete price information for tax rebates and, particularly often, the contradictory cancellation policy for eBay offers. In addition, the number of warnings in the area of ​​trademark law remains consistently high.

Warnings from competition law

In competition law, the following topics were discussed in April and May:

Conflicting cancellation periods

Anti-Cellulite: Misleading advertising with modes of action

Missing disclosure for differential taxation

Misleading name: jam

Advertisement: BIO

Missing indication food business operator

Lilial: Prohibited Ingredient

Tax reduction for photovoltaics: Incorrect price information

Incorrect basic prices / inadmissible customer ratings

Customer-specific goods: cancellation excluded

Condiment: "Wholesome"

Misleading by the name Himalayan salt

Biocidal products: Missing warning

Missing base prices

Website: Competitive protection of related services

Feed: Missing ingredients

Dietary supplements: Misleading advertising with modes of action

Face masks: Misleading about the country of origin

Misleading: plagiarism goods

Feed advertising: “organic” and “ecological raw materials”

Toy sales: Missing warnings

Warnings from trademark law

One would almost like to say that the trademark warning is the new warning under competition law. In any case, the level of warnings in trademark law has been high for some time – most recently, the following trademarks were involved:

– "bullet glass"

– "Sons"

– "Spinning"

“Lacoste”

“Sam”

“You you”

"Siegfried"

Other warnings

Otherwise there were a few copyright warning in connection with picture theft.

Otherwise there were a few copyright warning in connection with picture theft.

