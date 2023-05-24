Home » Conflicting cancellation periods, basic prices, advertising & brands
In the months of April and May, almost everything was there: misleading advertising, missing basic prices, incomplete price information for tax rebates and, particularly often, the contradictory cancellation policy for eBay offers. In addition, the number of warnings in the area of ​​trademark law remains consistently high.

Warnings from competition law

In competition law, the following topics were discussed in April and May:

  • Conflicting cancellation periods
  • Anti-Cellulite: Misleading advertising with modes of action
  • Missing disclosure for differential taxation

You can find more information on the warning points mentioned above here.

  • Misleading name: jam
  • Advertisement: BIO
  • Missing indication food business operator

You can find more information on the warning points mentioned above here.

  • Lilial: Prohibited Ingredient
  • Tax reduction for photovoltaics: Incorrect price information
  • Incorrect basic prices / inadmissible customer ratings
  • Customer-specific goods: cancellation excluded
  • Condiment: “Wholesome”

You can find more information on the warning points mentioned above here.

  • Misleading by the name Himalayan salt
  • Biocidal products: Missing warning
  • Missing base prices

You can find more information on the warning points mentioned above here.

  • Website: Competitive protection of related services
  • Feed: Missing ingredients

You can find more information on the warning points mentioned above here.

  • Dietary supplements: Misleading advertising with modes of action
  • Face masks: Misleading about the country of origin
  • Misleading: plagiarism goods

You can find more information on the warning points mentioned above here.

  • Feed advertising: “organic” and “ecological raw materials”
  • Toy sales: Missing warnings

You can find more information on the aforementioned warning point here.

Warnings from trademark law

One would almost like to say that the trademark warning is the new warning under competition law. In any case, the level of warnings in trademark law has been high for some time – most recently, the following trademarks were involved:

  • “Škoda”
  • “Oktavia”
  • “Fabia”
  • “Harley Davidson”
  • “Sompex”
See also  Free scrap pickup and disposal. For companies and households News Dortmund - News Dortmund Politics Current news on the Internet

You can find more information about the warnings issued by the aforementioned brands here.

– “bullet glass”

Further information on the warning of the aforementioned brand can be found here.

– “Sons”

Further information on the warning of the aforementioned brand can be found here.

– “Spinning”

Further information on the warning of the aforementioned brand can be found here.

  • “Lacoste”
  • “Sam”
  • “You you”
  • “Siegfried”

You can find more information about the warnings issued by the aforementioned brands here.

Other warnings

Otherwise there were a few copyright warning in connection with picture theft.

You can find more information about this for example here.

Tip for clients of the IT law firm

Clients of the IT law firm can be found in the client portal at warning radar everything you need to know about the topic – including a detailed compilation of the most warned terms in advertising and the Warning classic per se.

And by the way: The IT law firm has also made the radar mobile – and informs about important warning topics via a separate app by means of push messages. Here you can Abmahnradar-App be obtained:

The app is of course free to use.

Tipp: Do you have any questions about the contribution? Feel free to discuss this with us in the
Entrepreneur group of the IT law firm on Facebook.

Author:

Felix Barth

Lawyer and specialist lawyer for commercial legal protection / partner management

