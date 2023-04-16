Home » Conflicts and death toll increase in Sudan: You will die like a dog
News

Conflicts and death toll increase in Sudan: You will die like a dog

by admin

It has been announced that the death toll has increased in clashes between the army and the paramilitary force Rapid Support Forces (HDK) in Sudan. In Sudan, clashes broke out yesterday between the army and the paramilitary force Rapid Support Forces. In the statement made today, it was stated that at least 56 civilians lost their lives in the clashes. According to the statement made by the Sudan Central Doctors Committee, the army and HDK militias in the capital Khartoum and various cities […]

See also  The new Dolce Treviso with red radicchio is born

You may also like

Monza hit at San Siro, Inter ko 1-0...

The poet must be able to write despite...

A climber died in the Susa Valley –...

Bundesliga / J28: Faride Alidou decisive against Borussia...

New cases of genital mutilation denounced in indigenous...

Last Generation, under investigation for criminal association –...

Abotsi Ablamvi porté disparu – TOGOTOPNEWS

Day Vásquez launches a new challenge at Nicolás...

Emphasis on cultural heritage and innovation

Architecture Festival in the islands: Sicily and Sardinia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy