Conflicts and death toll increase in Sudan: You will die like a dog

It has been announced that the death toll has increased in clashes between the army and the paramilitary force Rapid Support Forces (HDK) in Sudan. In Sudan, clashes broke out yesterday between the army and the paramilitary force Rapid Support Forces. In the statement made today, it was stated that at least 56 civilians lost their lives in the clashes. According to the statement made by the Sudan Central Doctors Committee, the army and HDK militias in the capital Khartoum and various cities […]

