Home News Confrontation between the GNB and the “Tren del Llano” left two dead and three detained
News

Confrontation between the GNB and the “Tren del Llano” left two dead and three detained

by admin
Confrontation between the GNB and the “Tren del Llano” left two dead and three detained

Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) officials seized rifles, ammunition and fragmentary grenades

Captured by members of the GNB

Officials of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) seized rifles, ammunition and fragmentary grenades, after registering a confrontation in the Salsipuedes sector of the Arismendi municipality, in the state of Barinas, where two subjects lost their lives and three were detained.

The Commander of the GNB in the aforementioned entity, G/B Alexander José Narváez Malavé, explained that the situation arose because the subjects, members of “El Tren del Llano”, observed the commission that was conducting patrols in the area and drew their firearms against the military personnel.

At that moment, an exchange of shots originated that culminated in two criminals being killed and the three captured.

The investigations made it possible to detail that these subjects are highly dangerous and are involved in murders, extortion, rustling and kept the inhabitants and agricultural producers of the area in anguish.

Also read:

Polimonagas captured a man for allegedly harassing a 12-year-old girl

Astrid Castillo avatar

Journalist, editor at La Verdad de Monagas. Sportscaster. TV Host in Monagas Vision: Moderator of the program “Deportes La Verdad”. Audiovisual production. lcda. in Social Communication.

See also  Coal-fired power plants closed on the island in a few years

You may also like

After shots at Hattinger newspaper messenger: arrest in...

Women’s Super League, Chelsea beat Manchester United

On March 23 they will unveil a wax...

Pistorius exchanges the most important general – personnel...

Will Smith is “embarrassed and hurt” by the...

They robbed up the street

Loss of the consignment during transport – what...

The sit-in was lifted in Combia

Galeria Karstadt-Kaufhof closes 52 department stores – Leipzig...

NGO Prisoners Defenders counted 1,066 political prisoners in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy