Officials of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) seized rifles, ammunition and fragmentary grenades, after registering a confrontation in the Salsipuedes sector of the Arismendi municipality, in the state of Barinas, where two subjects lost their lives and three were detained.

The Commander of the GNB in the aforementioned entity, G/B Alexander José Narváez Malavé, explained that the situation arose because the subjects, members of “El Tren del Llano”, observed the commission that was conducting patrols in the area and drew their firearms against the military personnel.

At that moment, an exchange of shots originated that culminated in two criminals being killed and the three captured.

The investigations made it possible to detail that these subjects are highly dangerous and are involved in murders, extortion, rustling and kept the inhabitants and agricultural producers of the area in anguish.

