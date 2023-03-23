Home News confrontation with a knife in downtown Cali
Againz intolerance and violence It had a stage on one of the roads in Santiago de Cali. The event was recorded on video.

In the images that circulate through social networks, you can see a group of subjects, 4 approximatelyconfronting each other with bladed weapons.

This warlike event between young It happened yesterday afternoon, Wednesday.in a street in the Center of the capital of the Valley.

This conflict, that generated chaos and despair among inhabitants and passersby of this sector, is in the matter of investigation. The authorities have not ruled on the matter and it is unknown if this fact left injuries.

However, it is presumed that this fight broke out at one of the young men have a jersey of a football team in the city.

