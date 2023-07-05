Cong Liang Highlights the Success of China’s Digital Economy at the 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference

Title: China‘s Digital Economy Thrives, Attracting Global Attention

Date: July 5, 2023

Author: Hao Yunying

Source: China Business News

At the “2023 Global Digital Economy Conference,” Cong Liang, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, emphasized China‘s significant advancements in the digital economy sector. The implementation of strategies such as the digital economy, Internet+, and big data has played a crucial role in promoting economic growth and enhancing overall efficiency.

According to estimates, China‘s digital economy has reached an impressive scale of 50.2 trillion yuan, underscoring China‘s position as a global leader in the digital economic landscape. The country’s online retail market, in particular, has maintained its top ranking worldwide for nine consecutive years, while the software and information service industry revenue has reached a remarkable 10.8 trillion yuan.

Cong Liang stressed the importance of promoting the interconnection of digital economy infrastructure, highlighting the immense potential and benefits it offers. The integration of digital technology in various industries and sectors has contributed to sustained economic growth and improved overall quality.

The success of China‘s digital economy can be attributed to the implementation of innovative strategies and a strong focus on leveraging technologies such as big data and Internet+. These initiatives have allowed China to effectively harness the power of the digital era, resulting in a flourishing digital economy.

However, it is important to note that the content of this article is original and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Unauthorised usage, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating, or mirroring, is strictly prohibited without the written authorization of China Business News. Failure to comply with these regulations will result in legal consequences as China Business News reserves the right to pursue legal action against infringers. For authorization requests, please contact Yicai’s copyright department at 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected].