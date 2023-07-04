Congo joins Matecaña

Julian Andres Santa

Deportivo Pereira made its first connection official for the second semester of Colombian Professional Soccer. This is the midfielder born in Girardot 25 years ago, Yimmi Andrés Congo Caicedo, who joins the Matecaña team from Deportivo Cali and arrives with all the hope of being able to succeed and contribute his grain of sand to the team led by Alejandro Restrepo.

He praised the team

Through its official social networks, the club introduced the new midfielder, who expressed: “Many positive expectations, this club is wonderfully well adapted, with some impressive players, with a coach who works very well with his group, his dynamics of game, his tactic.

stressed the swollen

In the same way, Yimmi Congo stated that he knows the faithful fans of Matecaña very well: “From the outside I have seen that they have a fan that always accompanies them, who now with this title that the boys were able to achieve, are increasingly excited. Every day they are supporting much more, it is a very welcoming fan”.

To enhance your talent

Congo hopes to repeat the case of other recent players who came to the institution, such as Jimer Fory and Yílmar Velásquez, who have had great performance and progress. “I arrive with great enthusiasm, with a lot of faith, a lot of desire to be able to contribute great things to this institution and to be able to make history here in this beautiful club.”

Their numbers during 2023

With Deportivo Cali he was in 10 games in the Colombian league in the first semester, playing 764 minutes. His best record was in 2021 with the Bogotá FC shirt in the second division, where he was in 27 games and accumulated 2,130 minutes, scoring three goals. He scored against Fortaleza, Boca de Cali and Unión Magdalena.

Given:

Yimmi Congo shared Angelo Rodríguez at Deportivo Cali, so they meet again at the Matecaña.

