Congolese Julienne Lusenge, winner of the UN Human Rights Prize

The Congolese Julienne Lusenge is counted, this year, among the 4 winners of the UN Prize for Human Rights.

The President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi proclaimed it on Thursday 20 July.

« The dedication of the laureates testifies to the universal nature of human rights at a critical time “, did he declare.

Julienne Lusenge, president of the board of directors of the NGO president of the NGO Solidarity of Women for Peace and Integral Development (SOFEPADI) and director of the Fund for Congolese Women will receive this award next December at the UN headquarters in New York (United States of America).

In March 2021, She had won the International Women of Courage Awards (IWOC).

Through this award, the U.S. Secretary of State encourages women around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in the service of advancing peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and the empowerment of women—often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

Since 1978, Julienne Lusenge has been the leading activist in the DRC fighting against gender-based violence and promoting the rights of women and girls in conflict situations.

In 2000, she created Female Solidarity for Peace and Integral Development, the main Congolese organization working for the rights of women and girls against impunity for gender-based violence.

