Congratulations to the gold medalist Draghi Trumpet!

Ismail Al-Halouti

In her news within a group of news that no one knows the extent of its authenticity, when we were accustomed to it, the Algerian newspaper Al-Shorouk, which is affiliated with the military regime, which has lost any credibility as fabrications and fabrications, and Al-Ahda here on the Algerian narrator “Ali Bahlouli” indicated that what she called “the leader of Arab commentators” called Hafeez Darraji, sports commentator for the Qatari “BN Sports” channels, won the “gold medal” or award for best television sports commentator in the Arab world, following a referendum or competition in which commentators from 12 countries participated, organized by the International Federation for Sports Marketing and Investment located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. .

And Hafeez Darraji, the alleged winner of the gold medal in sports commentary at the level of the Arab world, is nothing but one of the most prominent trumpets of the Mouradia Palace cabanas, which was made by the military machine to play the roles of propaganda and propaganda. Where he turned into a laughing stock not only among his colleagues, but even for his followers of his own skin, because of sticking his nose in every big and small, no matter how beyond his cognitive abilities. He almost does not stop repeating, in a parrot manner, through his accounts on social networking sites, all the poisonous messages he receives that are full of grudges and grudges, and persists in spewing the toxins of division between the two brotherly Moroccan and Algerian peoples, relying on that to promote fallacies aimed at perpetuating the doctrine of hostility to Morocco, its symbols and institutions. . When was the sports commentator sticking his nose into political matters and incitement to violence and hatred?

It was possible for Hafeez Darraji to win the “gold medal” or the award for the best television sports commentator in the Arab world, if he had been keen to devote his efforts towards serving sports, specifically football and its stars, without any bias towards one party at the expense of another, but he unfortunately chose to exploit His hypothetical fame for climbing shoulders and licking the shoes of Caprans, like all the malicious and cowardly Algerian opportunists, who do nothing better than glorifying oppression and domination in their country, drumming for the corrupt military junta, defending its expansionist ambitions and subversive projects in the region, as well as complying with its orders in Contradicting Morocco and persisting in provoking its people by all means available, to serve its agenda of mobilization and an attempt to absorb the anger of the Algerian street, which is no longer able to bear more injustice in terms of humiliation, oppression, arrests and trials, and standing for long hours in lines in front of shops and markets in order to obtain some Food items such as milk, oil, bread and others.

It is permissible to grant the haters a “gold medal” in anything except for sports commentary. How can he not, who is often enraged by what Morocco has achieved thanks to the rational policy of its inspiring leader, King Mohammed VI, in terms of victories on several political, diplomatic, economic and sports levels? In recent years, he has also been dragged behind by many scandals that reveal his rusty metal at a time when authentic metals have become rare, as authentic metal can only appear in noble situations, when a person moves freely according to his personal convictions, and what he believes in from the venerable works emitted. From the core of honorable morals and high qualities.

By God, does he deserve to win a gold medal and is considered the best television sports commentator in the Arab world, who does not hesitate for a moment to attack Morocco, its symbols and institutions, and try to mix papers and falsify facts on the level of the map of Morocco, its cities, its heritage and much more, for nothing but to obtain satisfaction ». The “gang” ruling in the Mouradia Palace, which rewards him with cash and dollars from the revenues of gas and oil, like all other mercenaries spread around the world, who serve its thesis and creation of the separatist and terrorist Polisario militias?

Then how does a Syrian activist, Maysoon Barqdar, fall into her traps, obtain a “golden medal” in an audio recording that she published on her official Twitter account, which is a phone call she made with him, and through which she revealed to the whole world the truth about his cheap metal, and he is a master at Cursing the Arab Spring and the Syrian opposition and glorifying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, without excluding Morocco from receiving its share of obscene insults? As she sought to reveal the ugliness of his true face, she took advantage of the controversy that took place between him and the prominent Syrian journalist on Al-Jazeera channel, Faisal Al-Qasim, and contacted him on the basis that she was delegated from the presidential palace in order to convey to him the greetings and thanks of President Bashar, so he swallowed the bait and responded to it. He was delighted by saying: “This is a duty. Give him my warm greetings and we respect him.” He expressed his unbridled desire to visit Syria, without hiding the doctrine of hostility to Morocco that was rooted in his brain and heart, as he did not leave the lexicon of cursing and cursing as a single term except that he used it against him.

The scandals of the obnoxious Hafid Darraji, the trumpet of the Kabranat, are many and varied, and it is sufficient to rely on the search engines in Google to view some of them, and to get acquainted closely with the truth about this spiteful person who has no human features in his face, who does not stop screaming and sowing the seeds of hatred and hatred in the minds of part of the Algerian brothers, It also spares no effort in inciting false accusations and vile insults against Moroccans, and their hateful position openly with all available capabilities, far from the bonds of Arabism and noble Islamic values.