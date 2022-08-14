#Chinese men’s volleyball team won the Asian Cup#[恭喜！中国男排战胜日本队]Today, the men’s volleyball Asian Cup enters the closing day. The Chinese men’s volleyball team played against the Japanese men’s volleyball team in the final, and finally won 3-0, winning the championship again after a lapse of 10 years. Congratulations to the Chinese men’s volleyball team, returning to the top of Asia!





According to Beijing Daily

3 to 0 beat the Japanese men’s volleyball team!Chinese men’s volleyball team regains Asian Cup title after 10 years

On the evening of August 14, 2022, the 2022 men’s volleyball Asian Cup final was staged in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. The Chinese men’s volleyball team defeated the Japanese men’s volleyball team 3-0 and regained the Asian Cup championship after 10 years, writing the history of the men’s volleyball Asian Cup. Final chapter. In the bronze medal competition on the afternoon of August 14, the Bahrain men’s volleyball team defeated the South Korean men’s volleyball team 3-0, winning the Asian Cup bronze medal for the first time in history, and the South Korean team won the fourth place.

The first Men’s Volleyball Asian Cup was held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand in September 2008. Due to the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the 2020 Men’s Volleyball Asian Cup was cancelled. Therefore, seven events have been held in the 14-year history of the Asian Cup. The latest decision of the Asian Volleyball Federation, the current and last Asian Cup, will become the Asian Challenger Cup in the future, which will be held once a year as a qualifying competition for the World Men’s Volleyball League. It can be seen that no matter who wins the Chinese and Japanese men’s volleyball team, it will be the last Asian Cup champion.

Although the Iranian men’s volleyball team is the dominant player in Asia today, the Japanese men’s volleyball team is still the Asian team with the best overall results. The Japanese men’s volleyball team won the bronze medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, the silver medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, and especially the gold at the 1972 Munich Olympics. It is the only Asian men’s volleyball team to have won the Olympic gold medal. Although there is no history of winning the Asian Cup before, the Japanese men’s volleyball team’s performance is second to none in the Asian Championships with higher gold content. Since the first Asian Championships in 1975, in the history of the 21 Asian Volleyball Championships, the Japanese men’s volleyball team has won 9 championships and is the team with the most championships in Asia. South Korea and Iran have won 4 championships, and China has won 3 championships. The Australian team won the championship once.

There have been many classic battles in the history of the men’s volleyball competition between China and Japan, and in the Olympic Games, World Championships, World Cup and other top stages, as well as top-level competition qualifying matches, the Chinese men’s volleyball team has defeated the Japanese men’s volleyball team many times, and Wang Jiawei was born in the history of the two teams. , Shen Fulin, Zhang Xiang, Yuichi Nakagaki, Takahiro Yamamoto, Yoichi Kato and many other famous Asian stars, and even the best individual player in the World Series. The men’s volleyball match between China and Japan has always been exciting and intense, and it is often the focus of the attention of the fans. Those historical classic moments are unforgettable to this day.

This time, the Japanese men’s volleyball team did not send first-line main players to participate in the competition, but the national second team. However, the players are all from the 35-man roster of the national team this year, and the players are all from various clubs in the Japanese men’s volleyball team V1 professional league. The team has strong strength. The fast and changeable technical and tactical styles are in the same line. The 14-man roster of the Japanese men’s volleyball team in the Asian Cup is the main attack: Tomita Masama, Nakamoto Kenyu, Higuchi Yuki, Fujinaka Kenya, secondary attack: Ono Haruka, Larry Ebard, Namba Yaohiro, Yamada Dawu, collaborators: Dazhu Yuqing, Ozawa Zhouhui, second biography: Fukatsu Asahiro, Yonglu Yuanji, free people: Takahashi Kazuyuki, Fujinaka Sazhi.

Interestingly, the Japanese men’s volleyball team coach Tsunaichiro Mabo is also the head coach of the Tokyo Big Bear Men’s Volleyball Club in Japan, and the deputy attacker Yamada Daigo is also from the Big Bear Club. Before the game, they met and had a pleasant communication with Zhang Binglong, the national Chinese men’s volleyball player of Beijing nationality who will transfer to the Tokyo Okuma Men’s Volleyball Club in Japan next season.

Although it is the second Japanese national men’s volleyball team, they can still reach the semi-finals of the Asian Cup, which has fully explained the problem. Not only against the Japanese team, the Chinese men’s volleyball team has a strong desire to win, but the Chinese men’s volleyball team, who has not won any continental championship for a long time, is full of strong desire for the championship. This time, the Chinese men’s volleyball team can be described as the main force. The 14-man roster is the main attack: Zhang Jingyin, Yu Yuantai, Wang Bin, Zhang Binglong, the auxiliary attack: Peng Shikun, Zhang Zhejia, Li Yongzhen, Jiang Zhengyang, the second biography: Yu Yaochen, Liu Meng, the support: Dai Qing Yao, Zhang Guanhua, free men: Yang Yiming, Qu Zongshuai.

The 2022 Men’s Volleyball Asian Cup final will start on time at 7 pm Beijing time on August 14th. The Chinese men’s volleyball team will start with setter Yu Yaochen, main attack Zhang Jingyin and Yu Yuantai, auxiliary attack Zhang Zhejia and Peng Shikun, and support Zhang Guanhua and free man Yang Yiming. . The starting lineup of the Japanese team is setter Asahiro Fukatsu, main attacker Tomita Masama and Higuchi Yuki, secondary attack Larry Ebade and Ono Haruka, and support Otake Ai and freeman Kazuyuki Takahashi.

The Chinese and Japanese teams are adapting to each other at the beginning, and both sides are brand new lineups, which can be described as encounters. Otake Yuqing successfully blocked the net with precision, the Japanese team chased to 7 levels, and the Chinese team coach Wu Sheng called for a timeout. The Japanese team played a combination of hanging and hanging, and Otake Aiqing served to score and break one after another. The Japanese team led 13 to 10, and Wu Sheng called a timeout again. Zhang Guanhua successfully blocked the net, Zhang Zhejia quickly counterattacked and blocked the net, and the Chinese team overtook 16 to 14. Afterwards, Ken Fujinaka also replaced Higuchi Yuki and partnered with Tomita on the main offensive line. With Tomita’s attacking success, the Japanese team chased down to 17. Yu Yuantai scored a serve, the Chinese team led 19 to 17, and the Japanese coach Tsunaichiro Shinbo called a timeout. However, the Chinese team’s serve was still strong, and the high point attack was very powerful. The Chinese team won the first game 25-20.

Tomita took a slash attack, and the Japanese team led 7-5. The Japanese team picked up the pace and changed the line to lead 10-5. The Chinese coach Wu Sheng called a timeout. The Japanese team still expanded the lead with 14 to 9, and the Chinese team could not keep up with the rapid changes of the Japanese team. The Japanese team led by a big score of 17 to 12. Dai Qingyao replaced Zhang Guanhua to strengthen his attack power. Dai Qingyao’s serve and attack, the Chinese team chased to 15 to 17 only 2 points away, the Japanese team called a timeout. Yu Yaochen stopped Futian’s generals from attacking, Yu Yuantai stopped Dazhu Daiqing, the Chinese team chased down to 17, and the Japanese team called a timeout again. Objectively speaking, Dai Qingyao used the serve to drive the team to block defense very successfully after his debut. In a fierce tug of war, after the two teams tied at 23, Dai Qingyao broke the ball and the Chinese team won another game 25-23.

The Japanese men’s volleyball team defeated the Chinese men’s volleyball team 3-1 in this year’s World Men’s Volleyball League. Many main players such as Ishikawa Yuki, Nishida Yuzhi, Takahashi Ai did not participate in the Asian Cup this time, but they were practical Preparing for the World Championships. It can be seen that the strength of the Japanese team participating in the Asian Cup this time is the strength of the national second team. In contrast, the overall strength of the Chinese team is above its opponents and should be able to win the game.

The main attack line of the Japanese team is also dominated by Tomita Masama and Tonaka Ken. The Japanese team has a meticulous defense and is rapidly becoming prominent, while the Chinese team has a strong net port and is combined with high speed. The two teams battled to a 15-level draw. This Japanese team has completely inherited the Japanese team’s technical and tactical style tradition, but its hard power is not as good as that of the Japanese men’s volleyball team. As a result, the Chinese team gradually took control of the game and led 19-17. Tomita will have to fight the serve, but the serve is accompanied by mistakes, and the Chinese team’s blocking strength is stronger than the opponent’s, and the Chinese team maintains a 22-19 lead. With Yu Yuantai’s offensive score, the Chinese team won the third game 25-22, thus defeating the Japanese team 3-0 and winning the Asian Cup for the second time in history.

The third men’s volleyball Asian Cup was held in Vinh Phuc, Vietnam in September 2012. Head coach Xie Guochen led the Chinese men’s volleyball team to defeat the Iranian men’s volleyball team 3-1 in the final, winning the Asian Cup for the first time. Since then, the Chinese men’s volleyball team has never won a championship in any Asian competition, so this time the Chinese men’s volleyball team has won the Asian Cup again after a lapse of 10 years, and it is also the first Asian championship in 10 years.

