On the occasion that the C919 large passenger aircraft obtained the type certificate of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council extended warm congratulations and cordial condolences to all units and personnel participating in the C919 large passenger aircraft project!

The C919 large passenger aircraft has obtained the type certificate, which indicates that my country has the ability to develop large passenger aircraft in accordance with international airworthiness standards. This is a major achievement achieved by the in-depth implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy under the cordial care and strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, an important symbol of building a strong manufacturing country, and an important achievement of reform and opening up and socialist modernization in the new era. It is of great significance for enhancing my country’s economic strength, scientific and technological strength, national cohesion, and international influence.

In the course of 15 years of struggle, Dafei people have carried forward the fine style of long-term struggle, long-term research, long-term hardship, and long-term dedication, condensed the spiritual strength of overcoming difficulties, perseverance, collaborative innovation, and pursuit of excellence, and fulfilled their mission and bravely climbed The peak of science and technology has written a new chapter in the development of large aircraft business. The motherland and the people thank you!

Let China’s large aircraft fly in the blue sky, carrying the national will, national dream, and people’s expectations. The C919 large passenger aircraft was successfully developed and obtained the type certificate, which is an important milestone in the journey of my country’s large aircraft career. The aircraft is about to be put into market operation, and the follow-up tasks such as accelerating the scale and serialization development are still arduous and arduous. You must unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, and “firm” “Four Confidences”, achieve “Two Maintenance”, adhere to safety first, quality first, never forget the original intention, forge ahead, unswervingly promote the construction of a strong manufacturing country, in order to achieve the second centenary goal and realize the greatness of the Chinese nation The revival of the Chinese dream has made new contributions!

Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

State Department

September 29, 2022