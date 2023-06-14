Home » Congress approves creation of Agricultural and Rural Jurisdiction
Congress approves creation of Agricultural and Rural Jurisdiction

What does the creation of this jurisdiction mean?

In this sense, explained the Presidency, it was decided “not to create a new court as a closing body for this jurisdiction, but that this function be held by the Supreme Court of Justice for some matters and the Council of State for others.”

“It is time to process our differences through the courts, so that we can comply with the peace agreement and guarantee legal security for all Colombians”Mojica said.

The Agrarian and Rural Jurisdiction is contemplated in the first point of the peace agreement and, according to the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, “It will resolve peacefully, legally, with justice, all those conflicts that arise in the rural world.”

That, added the senior official, is “something that had been a historical forgetfulness of our society” and today “is recognized by this Congress.”

During the day, the House of Representatives also approved in the last debate another draft of a legislative act that recognizes peasants as subjects of rights and special protection with 149 votes for yes and none for no.

“Thanks to the organizations, the peasant movement and the peasant resistance that gave this result after much toil and hard work for this. It is a recognition of the leaders.”said Minister Mojica.

With this initiative, article 64 of the Political Constitution was modified, which, according to the Government, corrects a “historical exclusion” since the magna carta was promulgated in 1991.

