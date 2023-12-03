Congress candidate Manohar Reddy won from Tandoor assembly constituency, BRS candidate pilot Rohit Reddy defeated by more than 6 thousand votes.

Congress candidate Manohar Reddy won from Tandoor Assembly Constituency

To BRS Candidate Pilot Rohit Reddy 6 thousand Defeated by more than votes

BRS party wiped out from all four assembly constituencies of Waqarabad district

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 03. December

(Sahar News.com)

Congress party candidate Boyani Manohar Reddy won from Tandoor Assembly Constituency of Waqarabad District. He defeated the current Member of Assembly and BRS candidate Pilot Rohit Reddy.

Congress Party Candidate Boyani Manohar Reddy who District Cooperative Central Bank DCCB# He is also the chairman of Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, against his rival, current MLA and BRS party candidate for Tandoor Assembly Constituency pilot Rohit Reddy. 6,284 Defeated by the majority of votes.

Today, the results of the counting of votes in Pargi were going up and down and the slight majority between the two candidates continued. Sensing the trend of the results, pilot Rohit Reddy left the vote counting center and finally Congress candidate Boyani Manohar Reddy. Winning over his rival pilot Rohit Reddy, he raised his victory flag. With this, the Congress tent in Tandoor erupted in jubilation and fireworks continued.

After his defeat, pilot Rohit Reddy spoke to the media and said that he respects the public’s decision 2018 Pilot Rohit Reddy contested as a Congress candidate in the assembly elections of Tandoor and surprised everyone by defeating the then state transport minister Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy who had won five times from this constituency. After a few months, pilot Rohit Reddy left the Congress and joined the ruling BRS party.

Along with this, apart from the victory of Telangana Pradesh Congress President Revant Reddy from Korangal in Waqarabad district and Congress candidate Boyani Manohar Reddy from Tandoor assembly constituency, Congress candidate from Waqarabad assembly constituency G. Prasad Kumar defeated his rival BRS party candidate Dr. Mitku Anand. Congress candidate T. Rammohan Reddy from Pargi Assembly Constituency has defeated his BRS party rival Mahesh Reddy. In this way, the Congress is capturing Waqarabad, Kodingal, Tandoor and Pargi assembly constituencies around Waqarabad district. BRS party has been wiped out from Waqarabad district.

“Also Read”

Revanth Reddy won from Kodingal Assembly Constituency, 35 thousand votes majority, defeated BRS candidate.

If a ten-minute call to prayer causes noise pollution, what about loud music and hymns in temples? : Gujarat High Court

Drugs worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Hyderabad, three gang members arrested, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau action

Post Views: 91

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Facebook

X

