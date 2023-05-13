Congress captures power in Karnataka by winning 136 seats, BJP’s only stronghold in South India has collapsed.

On the power of Karnataka 136 Congress successfully captured the seats

BJP’s only stronghold in South India collapsed

In Karnataka, the market of hate has closed and the shops of love have opened: Rahul Gandhi

of Congress 9 Muslim assembly members are also elected, great enthusiasm

In Karnataka, the only South Indian state where the BJP was in power, this bastion of power crumbled like sand when the Congress party needed to form the government. 113 The predictions made before and after the assembly elections have been proven true by crossing the magic number. While the ruling BJP suffered an incredible defeat in Karnataka.

According to political experts, these results of Karnataka will be based on the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana this year. 2024- It will also decide the direction of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in Karnataka. Also, after the success of the Congress in Karnataka, where there is a new enthusiasm and enthusiasm in the Congress, there is also a hope in the anti-BJP opposition parties that the BJP Defeating is not as difficult as it seems!

On the BJP government in Karnataka 40 Communal and caste politics with the label of percentage commission, ban on hijab in educational institutions, inflation, campaign against halal meat and hooliganism of Bajrang Dil are being considered as the main reasons for BJP’s defeat.!!

of the Karnataka Assembly 224 For seats 10 Polling was held on May. The Election Commission said on Thursday that in Karnataka 10 In the assembly elections held on May 73.19 The voting percentage is the highest ever in any state of South India. Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka said that Karnataka has created a new record for itself because 2018 In the assembly elections 72.36 Percentage and 2013 I 71.83 Percentage voting was done.

When the counting of votes started this morning, the Congress party was leading from the very beginning. tonight 10 According to the results that have come out till 10:00 PM, the Congress Party 136 The flag of its success has been hoisted on the seats. Thus, the Congress 224 Members in the Karnataka Assembly 136 Has succeeded in seats. 2018If compared with the assembly results of the Congress party this time 56 Assembly seats have benefited.

of Congress 9 Muslim candidates have also registered their outstanding success. Among them 7 There are incumbent members of the assembly who have won again 2018 In the elections held in 2018, these 7 MLAs entered the Karnataka Assembly. This time, two MLAs have been added.

Among the Muslim candidates elected from the Congress are BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan (Chamarajpet, Bengaluru), Tanveer Seth (Narasimharaja Constituency), UT Qadir (Mangaluru Assembly Constituency), NA Haris (Shantinagar Assembly Constituency, Bengaluru), Rizwan Arshad (Constituency). Assembly Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru), HA Iqbal Hussain (Assembly Constituency Ramnagaram), Asif Raju Seth (Belgaum), Ms. Kaniz Fatima (Assembly Constituency Gulbarga, North), Muhammad Rahim Khan (Assembly Constituency Bidar). Such reports are also circulating on social media 13 Muslim MLAs were elected but confirmed details are not available.

On the other hand, many sitting ministers of BJP have to face defeat. In which the defeat of Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh who was defeated from Tiptoor Constituency is discussed. BC Nagesh imposed a ban on hijab in Karnataka’s educational institutions and deprived millions of innocent Muslim girls and teachers. Many female students had to be forced to abandon their studies. And at the same time, they also called for an economic boycott of Muslims in Karnataka.

In today’s results, BJP has been in power in Karnataka for three and a half years 65 The seats have been narrowed down to the BJP 2018 According to the results of 39 There has been a loss of seats. There, Janata Dal Secular (JDS). 19 Has won the seats 2018 Relative to 18 There has been a loss of seats, while four other members have also been elected. JDS 37 Winning seats 2018 I formed a coalition government with the Congress headed by HD Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda. 14 He was the Chief Minister of Karnataka for a month, later his government became a victim of Operation Kanwal.!!

If we talk about the election campaign in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, including almost all BJP state chief ministers, central and state ministers, from Delhi to Street level leaders and workers gave the same religious and hateful speeches for the votes of the majority class and the voters were also made to fear the Congress and the Muslims.

In the regular election manifesto, BJP also promised implementation of uniform civil code and NRC in Karnataka, while ban on hijab, ban on Muslim shopkeepers, boycott of small Muslim traders, ban on halal meat, Luojhad, film Kerala. Every trick was tried to promote the story.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in an election rally that if Congress came to power, there would be riots, the reservations of Muslims were dismissed. Union Minister Smriti Irani had said that he had given Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 2019 The Chief Ministers of Assam and Uttar Pradesh also addressed the meetings on their favorite topics. While all the elections are fought and votes are sought on the basis of presenting their performance report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent a consecutive week in Karnataka, which was heavily criticized by the opposition, saying that Manipur is burning and soldiers are being martyred in Jammu in terrorist attacks, athletes are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, but the Prime Minister is publicly Campaigning with money is important! Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka 19 Addressed rallies and election meetings. And at the same time 6 Also conducted road shows in which 26 A kilometer-long road show is also included.

Narendra Modi, who is the prime minister of a secular country, but he openly said in his address at many meetings that the button of the voting machine should say Jai Bajrang Bali. And included the public in it. In fact, the Congress had promised in its election manifesto that after gaining power, Bajrang Dal and PFI will be banned in the state of Karnataka. On this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to a public meeting in Karnataka that the Congress people first called Ram. Put behind the bars and now Congress after coming to power has announced to put Bajrang Bali behind the bars.

The most funny videos on social media were the videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally and his speech in which he said in his address to the rally that the Congress people had abused him in 91 different ways and he also specifically mentioned the movie Kerala Story in his election speech. Is this all happening in Kerala and the movie is so good!!

Today, these election results of the Karnataka assembly wiped out the power of the BJP from the only state in South India. Thus, the voters of Karnataka put a brake on the religious and hateful politics of the BJP, which is busy advancing towards Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The same religious and caste stakes are being played.!!

In the election campaign organized during the harsh summer in Karnataka, former Congress president Mrs. Sonia Gandhi also addressed a rally. While Congress president Malik Rajan Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and president Karnataka Pradesh Congress DK Shivakumar fought tirelessly. They all had one goal to expose the weaknesses of BJP to the people. Let us know about hateful and communal politics and at the same time talk about the corruptions of the Karnataka BJP government, the country’s unemployment, inflation. Today’s election results show that all of them have succeeded in their goal. The Congress made five important promises in its manifesto which helped in attracting voters.

After Congress’ resounding victory in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi today spoke to the media and termed it as the victory of the people of Karnataka. Congratulating all sections, party leaders and workers of Karnataka, he thanked them and assured that the promises made will be implemented.

Rahul Gandhi said on Congress’s victory and BJP’s defeat in Karnataka. In Karnataka today, the market of hate is closed and the shops of love are openRemember that Rahul Gandhi made the same message public in his 4,000 km long Padiyatra. At that time, this Padiyatra also received a lot of public support in Karnataka.

