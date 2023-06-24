Congress complies with ruling starting from scratch the election of the Comptroller

PUTTING UP an end to the uncertainty about whether or not Congress would wait to start the election process for the Comptroller General or for the Council of State to resolve a guardianship filed by Carlos Hernán Rodríguez, against the ruling of this Court that removed him from office, the president of the Senate, Alexander López, announced yesterday that preparations will begin next week.

On the political level, the fall of Rodríguez from office due to vices in the procedure carried out by Congress last year, as determined by the Council of State, leads to a new pulse of the opposition with a weakened coalition, after fracturing the government bloc for the departure of the Conservative and La U parties last April, by decision of President Petro, because they did not support the health reform because in general terms they find it inconvenient.

The break in the coalition drew a new map of forces in the Legislature, where the opposition grew by 27 seats and the independents by 65 seats. While the government alliance decreased, likewise 65 seats, which in practice means losing the same number of vital votes for the approval of projects, as well as, at this juncture, influencing the election of the incoming Comptroller General.

At the end of the legislature, the first consequences of the weakening of the coalition that defends the policies of President Petro were seen, since the health and pension reforms did not manage to get past the first debate, remaining in transit until after the coming July 20.

Just as, in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber, due to a lack of processing, the labor reform was sunk to the Government; while in the plenary of the Senate they filed, in the eighth debate, a constitutional reform aimed at legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in adults, which, although its authorship was of parliamentary origin, had the support of the House of Nariño.

Rodríguez was elected by senators and representatives with 260 votes, out of a possible 296, in August of last year due to the weight of the then young and vigorous coalition, when President Petro had barely been in office for 11 days, which included the Historical Pact, the Green Alliance, as well as the traditional parties Conservative, Liberal and the U.

the new process

At the close of the first legislature last Tuesday in the plenary session of the Senate, the proposal of several congressmen to suspend the election process of the Comptroller General of the Republic was approved, while the Council of State resolved the tutelage presented by Carlos Hernán Rodríguez against of the judgment that declared his election null and void.

This is the reason why the president of the Senate, Alexander López, announced yesterday that: “On Monday I will meet with all the legal teams, on Monday I will have all the information to start this process and reviewing the agenda, reviewing times, I believe that this process begins next Monday without fail.”

Likewise, he commented on the proposal that the Senate plenary approved to suspend the election process of the Comptroller General, that: “I have a constitutional mandate, I have a legal mandate, and beyond a proposal that has been approved by majorities in Congress, I am not going to violate the Constitution, I have a responsibility to initiate a process for the election of the Comptroller and I am going to fulfill it.” .

It also added that: “If in that development of compliance with the Constitution and the law another ruling from another authority appears, then naturally I will have to abide by it. Today the only thing I have to abide by is an order and a ruling that annulled the election of the Comptroller and that forces him to move forward in the process of electing a new Comptroller for Colombia.”

The Fifth Section of the Council of State declared the nullity of the election of Carlos Hernán Rodríguez after finding proven irregularities in the process.

The Chamber indicated on that occasion that the provisions of Articles 126 of the Constitution, Article 21 of Law 5 of 1992, as well as Articles 6 and 9 of Law 1904 of 2018 were not recognized in the process because, among other aspects, A third list of eligible candidates was prepared and the qualification parameters, initially set in the call, were varied without any justification.

As explained, the Board of Directors of the Congress introduced substantial changes to the criteria and values ​​established in the initial call for the election process, “which were unjustified and seriously varied the evaluation parameters of the participants, after they were already they knew the results of the knowledge tests and the evaluation of the resumes, ‒activity carried out by the Industrial University of Santander‒, in the first phase of the election. Therefore, the objectivity and legality of the electoral process were affected. In addition, the immutability of the calls without valid reason was unknown.

It was noted that, although Congress invoked as support the judicial pronouncements issued in the framework of a tutelage action and a popular action, it was established that those only provided for the formation of a second list of eligible candidates, but not a third.

As a consequence, the High Court ordered Congress to “redo the entire process from the call, including, in order to elect the Comptroller General of the Republic for the remainder of the constitutional period.”

The president of the Senate, Alexander López, and of the Chamber, David Racero, who end their term on July 20, must produce a resolution through which the public call is made and a higher education institution is selected in the framework of the process for the election of the Comptroller.

The deadline for registration of applicants will be two days. Subsequently, the Documentary Accreditation Commission of the Congress will have those days to review that each of the registered meets the requirements to hold the position.

Immediately afterwards, the list of those admitted will be published for two days, in order to give citizens the opportunity to make comments and complaints. One more day is established to answer the claims and publish the final list of those admitted.

Then the shortlisted people will be called by the university contracted by Congress to carry out the tests. For this stage, 15 days are contemplated.

Then, four more days are required for the publication of the results of the knowledge tests, claims to the results, response to the claims and the final publication of the results.

Subsequently, Congress will appoint an accidental commission that will choose 10 names from a list of 20 where the people with the best scores are. It will also take into account an interview with each of the interested parties.

In that order, finally, the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate will listen separately to each of the 10 selected. And, finally, a full session of Congress will be called to make the election.

Box

Guardianship of Rodriguez

The Council of State admitted a guardianship of Carlos Hernán Rodríguez against the decision of the Fifth Section, an appeal that is pending resolution by the High Court.

The guardianship requests as a precautionary measure the suspension of the ruling that removes Rodríguez from office, while a substantive sentence is produced, since it claims the violation of the fundamental rights and guarantees to elect and be elected.

“It is not constitutionally admissible that a person’s right to access public office is restricted when there is no full certainty that the judicial authority proceeded correctly in limiting it,” says Rodríguez’s guardianship in one of its asides.

Box

Registrar and Prosecutor on duty

Not only the remainder of this year will be key for the election of the Comptroller General, but also for what has to do with the replacement of the Attorney General of the Nation and the National Registrar.

Francisco Barbosa’s term expires until February 12, so at the end of this year President Petro must send the list of candidates to the Supreme Court.

While at the beginning of this month the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court and the Council of State reported the start of the proceedings to advance the merit contest aimed at choosing the National Registrar, since Alexander Vega’s term ends on December 5 what is coming right now.

