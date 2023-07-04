Congress controlled by HC seeks to pressure Justice

Santi Peña has a parliamentary majority, but so far he has not succeeded in getting Erico Galeano to submit to Justice. With the new request for impeachment, it will be seen if Chartism uses the opposition votes again to preserve the interests of Horacio Cartes.

Write: Luis Allen.

An aimless opposition and the fracture of the colorado dissidence, served Horacio Cartes on a platter the management of both houses of Congress, even before Santi Peña took office on August 15. In this way, HC has already “assumed” the de facto power of the Republic with the single Chartist come true, which configures the perfect combo to put pressure on Justice, which is the true objective of the tobacco businessman who became the strong man of the Paraguayan politician.

The takeover of the Legislative Power by Chartism was “greeted” by President Marito Abdo himself, who in his last message to the National Congress on July 1 did not hide his disgust for this situation, although he has finally done little to prevent the sum power fell to the person of Horacio Cartes, who had become the true boss with his chair at the headquarters of the ANR.

It is true that the ANR obtained in the last elections, in addition to the presidency of the Republic, a parliamentary majority that made it possible for it to hold both legislative chambers, but what drew attention is the weakening of Abdism, to the point of being a mere illusion of a few days the possibility of strengthening the colorado dissidence, which did not want or could not become a relevant factor that consolidates an alliance with the opposition to act as a counterweight to the power of the Boss.

But now comes the worst, with the real threat to the Republic that the only Chartist come true to seize Justice, through control over the Council of the Magistracy and the Jury for the Prosecution of Magistrates, two key bodies to maintain or deactivate the independence of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Judiciary.

The opposition also had a lot to do with this, which could not prevent the “escape” of eight senators who gave their vote to Silvio “Beto” Ovelar so that the Upper House was finally conquered by Chartism, despite the existence of four benches. red, which meant the “fall” of the Senate in the hands of HC, in an unprecedented event since the Patron del Quincho appeared in the political arena as a factotum of power more than ten years ago.

The “investment” made by the tobacco grower and sports leader has paid dividends, uniting factual power with legal power, and this despite the fact that he was practically cornered by the United States, which keeps him under observation to see the steps he will take from from now on his new obsession, which is to seize the judiciary of the Republic, as Abdo Benítez warned in his farewell speech, alluding to the fact that already in his presidential term the Prosecutor’s Office had been co-opted by Cartes.

Absences at the embassy

The inauguration of the new building of the US embassy, ​​on Thursday, June 29, was the reason for the presence of the cream and cream of national politics, business and civil society, but the absence of the president was notorious elected Santiago Peña, who traveled to Argentina to take a break after the busy process of electing the boards of Congress.

Santi thus made common cause with Cartes, who for obvious reasons did not participate in the celebration held to coincide with the nearby 4th of July, American Independence Day.

Ambassador Marc Ostfield was direct when pointing out in his speech that his objective is to promote a good relationship with the new Peña government, but with the caveat that he will not falter in his efforts to defend democratic values ​​and republican institutions, as the true pillars of economic and social development.

Even the diplomat made a mea culpa about the North American performance of the times of the 70s and 80s, when the North wind was favorable to the dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner and the dictatorial regimes of the South American Southern Cone, which used this support to suppress the struggles for democracy and human rights in the region.

This declaration of principles of the ambassador rises in tone when the national political reality is drawing a complicated panorama that is not very prone to institutionality, with a Parliament co-opted by Chartism that will put judicial independence in permanent “check”, already very affected in itself. recent years by the factual and political powers.

The underhanded US interference in Paraguayan politics up to now only led to the HC electoral victory on two occasions and its most resounding conquest with the shiny trophy of ownership of the Senate, so it is to be expected that from now on the sanctions of visa cancellations and the impossibility of carrying out financial business in the USA, such as those suffered by Horacio Cartes and Vice President Hugo Velázquez, give rise to other more effective measures to prevent the Judiciary or the Prosecutor’s Office from also becoming functional institutions by Chartist factual power.

Erico, the first test

That Chartism will use its power to deal with fiscal and judicial threats is demonstrated by the fact that, finally, Erico Galeano managed to be sworn in as a senator, despite the fact that he was accused of alleged links with drug traffickers and money laundering, as a result of the operation A Ultranza Py. But the prosecution insists on taking him to trial, after asking the new Senate to remove the immunity of the Chartist legislator, in what constitutes the first litmus test for the colorado and opposition majority of 30 votes that catapulted “Beto” Ovelar to the senatorial ownership. .

It should be remembered that Santi Peña had asked Erico to submit to justice, which so far has not materialized, taking into account the new shielding obtained by the Capiateño legislator, very close in business terms with HC, since his activities are also known as a tobacconist and sports leader before fully entering politics.

“Beto” Ovelar said that the majority achieved in Congress will be very good for Peña for his governability, but the obligatory question is whether parliamentary control will also serve the next head of state to ensure his own independence from orders coming from 25 de mayo street, where he sits his real HC as head of the ANR, or of the same Quincho of power on Spain street.

Some of the opponents who voted for Cartism in the Senate wanted to cover up their pro-Cartes maneuver by pointing out that they did so to support Santi’s governance, but the vote that is expected on whether or not Erico will be released will really put them before the political reality inevitable, that his vote will have the true meaning of supporting Santi by discharging Galeano or of really complying with Horacio’s directives, in the event that the order is to not allow the prosecution of the Chartist legislator.

What it is about now is to see to what extent the opposition will be at the service of HC’s commitment to take over the institutions and mainly the Judiciary. At the moment there is not much hope of a united opposition front, but neither is there even a hint of an imminent movement for a firm response against the unicato of HC on the side of the “independent” red benches, so there is a real danger of strong pressure on the new attorney general, Emiliano Rolón, and the judicial magistrates, to twist the rod of Justice in favor of issues of interest to the Patron.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

