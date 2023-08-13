Congress in slow motion | The New Century

*Government bogs down legislative agenda

*Without consensus the reforms will not advance

Next week will be the first month of the start of the second legislature. Although the pace of work in the commissions and plenary sessions was expected to be particularly dynamic, given the number of bills and legislative acts in progress, as well as the initiatives to be filed by both the Government and the parties, the truth is that up to now the productivity of the Senate and the Chamber has not been greater.

There are several circumstances that can explain this legislative slowness. On the one hand, the political country has been distracted in recent weeks by a series of serious scandals, especially the one referring to the confessions of former deputy Nicolás Petro regarding the entry of money of illicit origin to the presidential campaign of the current head of state. . Added to this are other facts such as the final stretch of registration of candidates for the October elections, the untimely presentation of the shortlist for attorney general or the ups and downs in the implementation of the “total peace” policy, which this week, for example , had a high point of crisis due to the revelation of a plan by the ELN guerrillas to attack the attorney general, congresswoman María Fernanda Cabal and the ex-commander of the Army, general (r) Eduardo Zapateiro.

To this is added that the Executive did not have a greater margin of action during the recess of Congress to try to rebuild its fractured parliamentary coalition, which determined, at the beginning of this second legislative period, not only to lose the pulse in the election of the president of the Senate, but also recorded setbacks in the selection of the boards of directors of various commissions in both corporations. Although there was talk of another readjustment of the cabinet and even of a change in political tone in order to recover governability, none of this happened.

It is hardly clear, in this order of ideas, that the repeated refusal of the Casa de Nariño to seek consensus on the scope of reforms such as health or pensions, is another key element to explain the parsimonious rhythm in the Senate and the Chamber, given that the new political map of government, independent and opposition parties glimpses an unfavorable scenario for the questioned initiatives of the Executive.

All of the above explains why the discussion of health or pension reforms does not start properly in the plenary sessions. Likewise, from the official awnings they have been warning for several weeks about the filing, once again, of the labor project that collapsed in June, but so far it has not appeared. The same is the case with initiatives to “humanize prisons” and to bring multi-crime gangs to justice, which also failed in the first legislature. The reform to the Victims Law does not appear in Parliament either.

To this must be added that initiatives announced by the president as priorities for this second semester have not been filed, such as adjustments to the Mining Code, the public services law or the reengineering of the education sector. Only in the latter case are draft proposals known. Regarding the agrarian reform, it has already been clarified that it will not be processed through legislation, but that it is implemented in a governmental and administrative manner, based on the mandates of the National Development Plan and even the 2016 peace agreement, which has constitutional.

Although the different benches filed a series of initiatives, the truth is that so far the most important project seems to be one of the Supreme Court of Justice to reform the Procedural Code of Labor and Social Security. Even though the initiative on the General Budget of the Nation for next year has already arrived, different congressmen warned that it will require adjustments not only as a consequence of the low government execution in the current period, but also because the drastic drop in Ecopetrol’s profits will impact the income assumptions that were held for 2024, forcing the Executive to tighten its belt more effectively.

As can be seen, the slowness of the legislative agenda is already setting off warning signs. We have insisted on these pages that several constitutional and legal adjustments are urgently needed in different fields. And we also reiterate that they must be agreed between the Casa de Nariño and the parliamentary majorities, which today are made up of the independent and opposition benches. However, the Executive does not see the specific spirit of moving in that direction. Until this happens, Congress will continue in slow motion.

