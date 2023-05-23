Congress of Peru declares López Obrador ‘persona non grata’

The Congress of Peru has approved a resolution by which it has declared the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ‘persona non grata’ after his statements towards the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte.

López Obrador described Boluarte as a “usurper”, which is why the Foreign Relations Commission of the Peruvian Congress has approved – with eleven votes in favor, three abstentions and one against – this resolution, according to ‘La República’.

The Mexican president has rejected on numerous occasions the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, in prison since December 2022, and has expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the current Peruvian government.

In addition, when Congress presented the motion, López Obrador considered that being declared ‘persona non grata’ “for me it is even a timbre of pride that those who act in this way” reach this decision. He has also asked the Peruvian authorities to dedicate themselves to calling elections “so that the people of Peru decide” but “not (to act) like that, accusing the Mexican president.”