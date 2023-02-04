The Constitution Commission of the Congress of Peru denied this Friday to debate in the present legislature, which concludes in a week, the bill presented by the Government for an electoral advance in 2023, so there are already four legislative initiatives that dealt with this issue rejected in one week.

In total, 11 deputies of the commission voted in favor, 10 against and one abstained, which practically makes it impossible for elections to be held this year. In order to move to the next step, he needed to get 14 supports.

As it is a constitutional reform, the project must go to the plenary session of Congress, where you need 87 votes out of 130 in favor and, subsequently, be ratified in a second vote in the following legislature, which begins on February 15. However, since it has not passed the procedure in the Constitution Commission, it will not even be debated.

The advancement of general elections, which include presidential and parliamentary elections, is one of the main claims of the protests anti-government protests that began at the beginning of December and in which 66 people have died.

The congressmen who voted against debating in plenary this legislative initiative proposed by the Government, located on both sides of the political spectrumThey argued that they had to defend democratic institutions and that this constitutional reform damaged the rule of law.

“If the president feels that she is not capable or is not up to the task given by the citizens, she should step aside. But it is not her task to try to force decisions in another state power such as Parliament,” Parliamentarian Alejandro Cavero, from the right-wing Avanza País party, said at the end of the vote.

This Friday, a few hours before the vote, the Minister of Justice, José Tello, explained together with the president of the National Elections Jury, that of the National Office of Electoral Processes and the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status, said bill that advanced the elections to the second Sunday of October 2023.

The minister called for dialogue between the powers at a time of exceptionality and affirmed that the electoral advance would give “legitimacy” and “hope” to Peruvians.

“We are at a very important stage in our history. We have to assume a role from the Executive and Legislative branches of openness to dialogue, of conversation, of hope, which is what Peruvians are looking for, hope. We must give them hope, parliamentarians”said the minister before the Commission of Constitution and Regulations of the Congress.

This Thursday, the plenary session of Congress also rejected another legislative initiative with this proposal for electoral advancement raised by the Marxist party Peru Libre and this Wednesday they denied another from Fujimori that they already rejected in its first version seven days ago.

With information from EFE Agency*