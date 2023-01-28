The Peruvian Congress rejected early this Saturday morning an advance of the general elections to 2023 that President Dina Boluarte had requested, as a way out of the serious social and political crisis that the country has been going through for seven weeks.

The proposal presented on Friday night anticipated an advancement of the general elections to October 2023, instead of April 2024 as they were set in December. The text reached 45 votes in favor, 65 against and two abstentions, and was rejected in plenary session of Parliament.

Parliament had approved during the day of this Friday a proposal to reconsider the advancement of the presidential elections to the end of 2023, specifically in April, instead of in April 2024, as the congressmen had initially approved.

The full Parliament approved the initiative with 78 votes in favor, 34 against and seven abstentions, so that the advancement of the elections may once again be debated and voted on.

The proposal had been presented on Thursday by the president of the Constitution Commission, Hernando Guerra García, belonging to the Fuerza Popular fujimorista, with the aim of alleviating the governmental and social crisis that has taken place in Peru since the last months after the dismissal of former President Pedro Castillo.

Guerra García’s proposal was to reconsider the vote approved on December 20, where the holding of early elections next April 2024 was approved in the first instance.

However, the Fujimori congressman ruled out that the possible advancement of the elections would allow the call for a constituent assembly to be included in the vote, as the leftist parties have proposed, according to the Peruvian news agency Andina.

For her part, the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, had insistently urged Congress to set “the date and time” to advance the elections.

According to figures from the Peruvian Ombudsman’s Office, more than fifty people have died in clashes with the security forces during the protests that are taking place in the country to demand the departure of President Dina Boluarte, the voter for early elections and the closure of Congress.