Congress of the United States evaluates the “descent of Colombia to socialism” in the presidency of Gustavo Petro

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representatives convened a hearing on the afternoon of Thursday, July 27, in order to evaluate the first year of Gustavo Petro Urrego’s presidency.

The event titled “Colombia’s Descent into Socialism: Evaluation of Gustavo Petro’s Presidency” was convened by the Subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere of the Committee for Foreign Operations, led by Florida representative María Elvira Salazar.

In addition, summoned to testify were Mark Wells, deputy assistant secretary of the State Department’s Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs; and Peter Natiello, assistant administrator of the Office for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Thus, relations between the United States and Colombia in economic matters are going through a critical moment, since in the US Congress there is a project that cancels or suspends millions in aid to Colombia offered by the Joe Biden government.

The initiative is headed by Republican representative Mario Rafael Díaz-Balart Caballero, chairman of the Subcommittee on Appropriations on the Department of State and Foreign Operations, who argues that because of the close relations of the Colombian president with countries considered enemies of the United States, the aid could be compromised.

“Defer assistance and security decisions regarding Colombia, reflecting the uncertainty of the Commission regarding the presidential management of Gustavo Petro, his position on drug trafficking and his relations with Venezuela, Cuba and Russia. With a previous assistance amount of almost 500 million [de dólares] annually, the Commission wants to observe how events unfold in Colombia,” he said.

For her part, the Republican representative María Elvira Salazar has attacked the government of Gustavo Petro on several occasions. For example, in previous days through her Twitter account, Salazar questioned the decision of the White House to suspend satellite monitoring of coca crops in Colombia and pointed out that she was the “most recent favor” of the US president to Petro.

To this statement by the US representative, the Colombian president responded with a trill indicating that “things change” and the situation of fentanyl use in the United States must be taken seriously.

The United States approved more than 400 million dollars for Colombia

On the morning of Thursday, July 20, it was learned that the Appropriations Committee of the United States Senate approved 487 million dollars for Colombia. The millionaire resources will be granted to the Colombian Government in fiscal year 2024, which will begin next October.

“Of the funds assigned by this Law under titles III and IV, 487,375,000 million dollars must be available for assistance to Colombia,” reads a section of the project known by the newspaper El Tiempo.

The million-dollar economic aid turned out to be more than 20 million more than the figure that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, had requested at the beginning of the year: 440 million dollars.

According to the project approved by the US Senate, at least 40 million dollars of the total funds that will be granted to Colombia will be destined for the regional security of those municipalities where there are high levels of illegal activities. Likewise, priority will be given to the development of economic programs, reported the aforementioned media.

The information obtained by the newspaper El Tiempo indicates that 20% of the total resources will be used to finance the fight against drugs in Colombia. But for the Government of the United States to grant them, the Secretary of State must deliver a certificate verifying that Colombia is complying with certain guidelines. with Infobae

