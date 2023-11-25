Congress to come to power in Telangana, assembly elections 2024 semi-final, Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratap Garhi’s address in Tandoor

Congress to come to power in Telangana, assembly elections 2024 Semi-final of the elections

Similar to voting for BRS benefiting BJP, Muslims are safe under Congress

Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi’s speech at the election meeting in Tandoor

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 24؍نومبر

(Sahar News.com/Representative)

Rajya Sabha Member and President All India Congress Minority Department Imran Pratap Garhi has claimed that the wave of Congress party is running in Telangana state and December 3 With these results, the Congress tsunami is set in the state. He said that assembly elections are being held in four other states including Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. 2024 There are semi-finals of the parliamentary elections and by winning these elections, the Congress party will become stronger and stronger 2024 I am certain that Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister.

Eminent poet and Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratap Garhi was addressing an election rally of Congress candidate for Tandoor Boyani Manohar Reddy last night at the Classic Garden function hall in Tandoor town of Waqarabad district in his unique style. In which thousands of people participated, especially a large number of youth participated in this meeting. A separate veil was also organized for women.

Member of Rajya Sabha and President of All India Congress Minority Department Imran Pratapgarhi continued his address and said that Rahul Gandhi’s 4,000 The kilometer-long historic Bharat Jodo Padyatra has given Rahul Gandhi and the Congress more popularity across the country and has also awakened awareness among the people to raise their voice against inflation, unemployment, injustice and religious hatred. After that, the Muslims fully supported the Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections and made it successful and the implementation of the schemes that were promised there have been started.

Imran Pratap Garhi on behalf of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to the Muslims 12 Promise to provide percentage protection in every bank account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 15 lakh rupees He said in his address that only the Congress can provide justice to Muslims and make them a participant in politics. Referring to Antole to UT Abdul Qadir, he said that it was the Congress that elevated Muslims from the country’s first education minister to the posts of President and Chief Ministers and Speaker of the Assembly.

Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratap Garhi said that Chief Minister KCR and State Minister KTR are convinced that their party’s defeat is certain. Therefore, they are roaming the streets to attract voters. said that KCR admitted that he had met Narendra Modi to make KTR the Chief Minister.!!

Imran Pratapgarhi alleged that if the BRS party is voted in, it would be tantamount to giving political power to the BJP. He referred to the abuse and disrespect of the BJP MP along with Kanwar Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. Giving said that the situation is being created in such a way that the Muslims are scared and the central and state governments are doing injustice to the Muslims.

He appealed to Congress candidate Manohar Reddy to succeed from Tandoor Assembly Constituency and condemned him for being declared non-local. Imran Pratapgarhi had created excitement in this meeting through his unique style of poetry.

Congress candidate Tandoor Boyani Manohar Reddy addressed the meeting and appealed to make him successful and said that after he is elected, he will give top priority to solving all the problems of local Muslims.

Addressing this meeting, Vice President Telangana Congress Minority Department, Khalid Saifullah said that if hatred is to be eradicated in the current environment, it is necessary to bring the Congress to power. He said that 1947 I was a slave of the British and today it is a slave of mutual hatred. For the better future of the country and the nation, it is necessary to eradicate hatred.

Khalid Saifullah said that it is necessary to create an atmosphere of mutual brotherhood and love between the country by eradicating hatreds. He said that the country and the nation can develop only through the Ganga-Jamini culture, respect for each other’s religion and mutual brotherhood. are

Hafiz Naeem Akhtar in his address to this meeting alleged that during the elections some youths are being made addicted to drugs and alcohol which is very harmful for the future. were Due to which millions of Muslim boys and girls are becoming doctors, engineers, apart from these, they are polishing their skills in jobs and other fields.

Hafiz Naeem Akhtar said that Manak Nagar, Indira Nagar, Rajiv Groha Colony and Indarman Colony were built in Tandoor during the Congress government. Abdul Rauf, Dara Singh, Murali Krishna Gow, Dr. Sampath Kumar and President of Tandoor Town Congress from this meeting. Apart from Habib Lala, others also spoke. While Abdul Ahad, Sardar Khan, Muhammad Javed, Abdul Qavi Co-op member of the municipality, Syed Masood Ahmed, other Congress leaders also participated in this meeting.

“Also Read”

I am saddened by this abandonment of friendship, but I was also very surprised to be with you till now: A special presentation on the 71st birthday of poetess Parveen Shakir.

Post Views: 738

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Facebook

X

